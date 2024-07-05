Liz Just Take the L! Trump-Obsessed Liz Cheney DRAGGED Brutally for Trying to Politicize Independence Day

This Is a JOKE! Grocery Store Owner/Operator Takes Biden's Claims About Grocery Store...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on July 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Liz Cheney cannot quit Donald Trump.

It's as if she's obsessed with him.

Remember when AOC claimed people who complain about her want to date her? Wonder if this is some creepy 'Fatal Attraction' thing for Liz OR if she's just got nothing else better to do since Wyoming FIRED her in a most spectacular, almost record-breaking manner.

Seriously, using our Independence to dunk on Trump? Get a life, Liz.

Weak.

As usual, Liz posting on X did not go well.

Crazy, right? We are literally watching a shadow government run our country in real-time and she's harping on Trump. 

She still doesn't get it.

This never gets old to this editor who just so happens to be a Wyoming girl.

Sadly, we do know who and what she is and it's NOTHING like what she sold us all years ago.

Wonder if that was what Nance Pelosi promised her when she asked her to be on her January 6th Committee, that she could run for president.

Either way, womp womp womp.

