Liz Just Take the L! Trump-Obsessed Liz Cheney DRAGGED Brutally for Trying to Politicize Independence Day

Liz Cheney cannot quit Donald Trump.

It's as if she's obsessed with him.

Remember when AOC claimed people who complain about her want to date her? Wonder if this is some creepy 'Fatal Attraction' thing for Liz OR if she's just got nothing else better to do since Wyoming FIRED her in a most spectacular, almost record-breaking manner.

Seriously, using our Independence to dunk on Trump? Get a life, Liz.

Take a few minutes today to read David McCullough’s speech: “The Glorious Cause of America.” For 248 years, our freedom has survived. Now, its defense is up to us. We must defeat the former president who threatens to unravel our Republic. We must not fail. https://t.co/hLXmpQ2Lrg — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 4, 2024

Weak.

A great start was getting your butt kicked out of Wyoming. Now we just need to get Trump back in White House. Your family is warmongers. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) July 4, 2024

As usual, Liz posting on X did not go well.

I see Liz got the Democratic talking point for the day. pic.twitter.com/41R8t0ZvuF — The Doctor (@TennantRob) July 4, 2024

I don’t take advice from traitors or garbage humans. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@_BruceBane) July 4, 2024

Indeed, Biden must be defeated.



But, it's wild you supporting a President who wants to destroy America. — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) July 5, 2024

Crazy, right? We are literally watching a shadow government run our country in real-time and she's harping on Trump.

We're a little too independent for you, hon. pic.twitter.com/GJVrgbvFBz — Jautry (@JautryTX) July 4, 2024

Take a few minutes to examine why you were fired. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) July 4, 2024

She still doesn't get it.

THANK YOU WYOMING, FOR HANDING LIZ CHENEY THE MOST HUMILIATING DEFEAT IN THE HISTORY OF OUR BODY POLITIC 👇 pic.twitter.com/HDzVSPoJmG — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) July 4, 2024

This never gets old to this editor who just so happens to be a Wyoming girl.

You’ve done more than anyone to destroy it!!



Sit down and shut up Liz! We know who and what you are!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 4, 2024

Sadly, we do know who and what she is and it's NOTHING like what she sold us all years ago.

I thought you were running for president?

What happened with that?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — John Oregon Deplorican (@JohnC32116200) July 4, 2024

Wonder if that was what Nance Pelosi promised her when she asked her to be on her January 6th Committee, that she could run for president.

Either way, womp womp womp.

