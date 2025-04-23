CBS News: Pete Hegseth Ordered the Addition of a Makeup Studio to Pentagon Green Room

We thought MSNBC was bad, but CBS News is trying really hard to keep up. Reporter Jennifer Jacobs has a very important story — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a makeup studio at the Pentagon. Tell us they didn't have any mirrors in the green room at the White House briefing room during the Biden administration so that Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre could check their hair.

Advertisement

What a scoop!

News: @SecDef Hegseth recently ordered modifications to the green room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to add a makeup studio that can be used to prep for TV appearances, sources told @CBSNews.



The price tag for the project was several thousand dollars.



The space… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 23, 2025

… previously had minimal furnishings. A new director-style chair and large mirror with makeup lighting was installed. Hegseth has used the briefing room for Fox News hits. A spokesperson confirmed the green room changes and said: "For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand materiel solutions."

SecDef Hegseth is doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances, not paying for a makeup artist, a defense official told @cbsnews' @ellee_watson — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 23, 2025

As initially planned, the renovations to the green room makeup studio in the Pentagon were going to cost more than $40,000, sources told me, but the ideas were scaled back. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 23, 2025

Jacobs and Ellee Watson report:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances, multiple sources told CBS News. The price tag for the project was several thousand dollars, according to two of the sources, at a time when the administration is searching for cost-cutting measures. "Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration," a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News. The renovation that was initially planned was estimated to cost more than $40,000, but the ideas were scaled back, sources said. Hegseth, before becoming defense secretary, was a morning show co-host on Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend." Since his nomination, he has vowed to emphasize improvements in the armed forces' warfighting abilities and military readiness.

The Defense Department jumped in with a photo of the new makeup studio:

Does the fake news NOT have anything better to do?



1. No lighted mirror.

2. It didn't cost thousands.

3. The items that were added to the GREEN ROOM (not a makeup studio) came from existing inventory.



This story is TRASH! https://t.co/hOrF5VNqcg pic.twitter.com/FQzXX4QgpW — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 23, 2025

What stellar reportage. She cites a flawed story as truth, then backpedals it in her own replies. If this is what journo schools are teaching now, it explains a helluva lot about media these days. — Barbarella (@BarbaraRueger) April 23, 2025

“Sources” — Me & G (@mocapp) April 23, 2025

That’s the news? How low you fell… — bossbabymom1 (@bossbabymom1) April 23, 2025

Serious journalism here. — WYUSMCCOP (@wyusmcleo) April 23, 2025

Care to dig in how much Biden's South Court Auditorium TV set cost? It was complete with backdrops and fake windows. Bet you won't. — Joey Anderson (@glock27tx) April 23, 2025

Yeah, remember Joe Biden's little TV studio?

Don’t you find it odd Jennifer never said a word about this? pic.twitter.com/URgDcWtinp — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 23, 2025

Her bio claims: “Reporting what I know, not what I think.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s21MIoviqO — Glen Woods (@glenwoods) April 23, 2025

"We are real news, Mr. President."

Advertisement

This is what CBS News is reporting on today. We guess they're still trying to piggyback on the momentum of that fake news story about Trump looking to replace Hegseth.

***