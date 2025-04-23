White House Posts Illustrated Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Deported
JUSTICE for Peanut (and Fred): Documents Show NY State Always Planned to Euthanize...
FactPost Repeats ‘Injecting Bleach’ Hoax Along With Video Debunking It (Again)
Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme...
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management...
Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud...
RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who...
Oh, Really? Randi Weingarten Admits Even SHE Wouldn't Read Some LGBTQ Books to...
Earth Day Lecture Backfire! Bernie Sanders Gets Reminded That He Does NOT Believe...
What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show...
Former Biden NatSec Adviser's Take on Trump's First 100 Days Is Weapons Grade...
Jake Tapper Reveals Everything Wrong With CNN
So Much for the Rule of Law: Milwaukee County Judge Hides Illegal Immigrant...

CBS News: Pete Hegseth Ordered the Addition of a Makeup Studio to Pentagon Green Room

Brett T. | 6:45 PM on April 23, 2025
Twitter

We thought MSNBC was bad, but CBS News is trying really hard to keep up. Reporter Jennifer Jacobs has a very important story — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a makeup studio at the Pentagon. Tell us they didn't have any mirrors in the green room at the White House briefing room during the Biden administration so that Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre could check their hair.

Advertisement

What a scoop!

… previously had minimal furnishings. A new director-style chair and large mirror with makeup lighting was installed. 

Hegseth has used the briefing room for Fox News hits. 

A spokesperson confirmed the green room changes and said: "For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand materiel solutions."

Jacobs and Ellee Watson report:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances, multiple sources told CBS News. 

The price tag for the project was several thousand dollars, according to two of the sources, at a time when the administration is searching for cost-cutting measures. 

"Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration," a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News. 

The renovation that was initially planned was estimated to cost more than $40,000, but the ideas were scaled back, sources said.

Hegseth, before becoming defense secretary, was a morning show co-host on Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend." Since his nomination, he has vowed to emphasize improvements in the armed forces' warfighting abilities and military readiness.

Recommended

MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Defense Department jumped in with a photo of the new makeup studio:

Yeah, remember Joe Biden's little TV studio?

"We are real news, Mr. President."

Advertisement

This is what CBS News is reporting on today. We guess they're still trying to piggyback on the momentum of that fake news story about Trump looking to replace Hegseth.

***

Tags: CBS NEWS PENTAGON PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Brett T.
Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud Boys or KKK, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS
Amy Curtis
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management (BAD Idea)
Doug P.
JUSTICE for Peanut (and Fred): Documents Show NY State Always Planned to Euthanize Beloved Pets
Amy Curtis
Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme Court's Ruling (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show Dems Have an El Salvador Problem
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett Brett T.
Advertisement