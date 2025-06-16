Ruben Gallego’s Postpartum Tweet Tantrum: Championing Moms While Ditching His Own Pregnant Wife

Oof! Mark Hemingway just ended Ruben Gallego with one perfect tweet. It all started when Gallego tweeted about the need for post-partum care and how Republicans hate babies or something.

Republicans claim to be pro-family, but they’re abandoning new moms when they need care most.



My wife just gave birth. I can’t imagine her going without postpartum care.



That’s why I introduced a bill to guarantee one year of postpartum care for moms on Medicaid. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) June 16, 2025

While this tweet is utterly ridiculous anyway, coming from this guy, makes it even worse.

"Republicans claim to be pro-family, but they’re abandoning new moms when they need care most."



Uh, Gallego divorced his wife when she was pregnant. https://t.co/SxoTbNNiTI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 16, 2025

That was probably really bad for his wife and soon to be born baby, as well. Just guessing.

On Dec. 15, 2016, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D., Ariz.) filed for divorce from his wife, Kate Gallego, then a Phoenix city councilwoman. He filed a motion to seal the case file on the same day. That seal was lifted on Thursday after a 10-month court battle between the Gallegos and the Washington Free Beacon, in which the Free Beacon prevailed in the Yavapai County Superior Court, the Arizona Court of Appeals, and, finally, on Wednesday evening, at the Arizona Supreme Court, which rejected a last-ditch effort from the couple to keep the records under wraps.

It was Ruben Gallego who moved to seal the record back in 2016. In his memorandum making the case to the court, he noted that Kate Gallego had "not yet been served" with divorce papers, nor had "her attorney entered an appearance" in the case, but that she was "likely to give birth any day." Gallego’s petition for divorce stipulated that the "parties’ marriage is irretrievably broken" and that "there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation." But Kate Gallego appears to have been blindsided by her husband’s decision. When she responded to her husband’s filing in February of 2017, she said she was "without knowledge of information sufficient to form a belief" about her husband’s claim that the marriage was broken beyond repair—and she denied the allegation.

Oops!

Self owns are increasing exponentially on this forum. https://t.co/a1Djq9Tre8 — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) June 16, 2025

The fact Leftists are so dumb and also hypocrites make it so much easier.

They also always seem to forget that religious people, which tend to be right leaning, donate to charities that help new moms of all shades, colors, and sizes, more than anyone else. — Jessica Jade (@jadekelly57) June 16, 2025

Oh, they know that. They just hope the general public doesn't know that.

I don't believe he has any self-awareness or shame. I have a master list of people who have those things in a book entitled "Folks Who Maintain Adequate Levels of Self-Awareness and Shame," and he is not listed in it. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) June 16, 2025

He probably deserves the cover of the book.

Dems continue to say Republicans rhetoric is the issue yet their LIES and fear mongering are causing more violence than any “law and order” rhetoric!! — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) June 16, 2025

Yes. But he still wanted her to be provided government aid, loser. (This is, of course, sarcasm) — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) June 16, 2025

Surely, he couldn't be expected to help support his ex and their child. What a concept!

I'm just shocked that some other woman decided to marry him after that — Ronnie (@RonnieBB) June 16, 2025

There is no accounting for taste. Truly.