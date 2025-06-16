LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda
All Exits Are Open: NY Post Reports As Many as One MILLION Illegals...
First Sentence of NBC News' Story Shreds Left's 'Doing Jobs Americans Won't' Spin...
Sean Penn's Dictator Dinner Club: Outraged at Bill Maher's Trump Meet-Up, But Cool...
VIP
White House Infuriates Haters By Sharing Beautiful Pic and I'm Over Here Like,...
Bro, DICK Move: Harmeet K. Dhillon (and X) STOMPS Scott Wiener for Pushing...
'Incredible': CNN Spotted Pivoting From Illegals 'Have No Criminal Record' to the New...
This Wasn't 'Random.' Democrats Are Exploiting a Political Murder.
Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In...
Iranian State-Run News Station's Broadcast Day Came to a Quick (and EXPLOSIVE) End
'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for...
Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post...
VIP
CNN and MSNBC Got the Left's Memo on What to Call Anti-ICE Riots...
In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away...

Ruben Gallego’s Postpartum Tweet Tantrum: Championing Moms While Ditching His Own Pregnant Wife

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oof! Mark Hemingway just ended Ruben Gallego with one perfect tweet. It all started when Gallego tweeted about the need for post-partum care and how Republicans hate babies or something.

Advertisement

While this tweet is utterly ridiculous anyway, coming from this guy, makes it even worse.

That was probably really bad for his wife and soon to be born baby, as well. Just guessing.

On Dec. 15, 2016, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D., Ariz.) filed for divorce from his wife, Kate Gallego, then a Phoenix city councilwoman. He filed a motion to seal the case file on the same day.

That seal was lifted on Thursday after a 10-month court battle between the Gallegos and the Washington Free Beacon, in which the Free Beacon prevailed in the Yavapai County Superior Court, the Arizona Court of Appeals, and, finally, on Wednesday evening, at the Arizona Supreme Court, which rejected a last-ditch effort from the couple to keep the records under wraps.


It was Ruben Gallego who moved to seal the record back in 2016. In his memorandum making the case to the court, he noted that Kate Gallego had "not yet been served" with divorce papers, nor had "her attorney entered an appearance" in the case, but that she was "likely to give birth any day."

Gallego’s petition for divorce stipulated that the "parties’ marriage is irretrievably broken" and that "there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation." But Kate Gallego appears to have been blindsided by her husband’s decision. When she responded to her husband’s filing in February of 2017, she said she was "without knowledge of information sufficient to form a belief" about her husband’s claim that the marriage was broken beyond repair—and she denied the allegation.

Recommended

LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oops!

The fact Leftists are so dumb and also hypocrites make it so much easier.

Oh, they know that. They just hope the general public doesn't know that.

He probably deserves the cover of the book.

Surely, he couldn't be expected to help support his ex and their child. What a concept!

Advertisement

There is no accounting for taste. Truly. 

Tags: ABORTION HEALTHCARE MEDICAID RUBEN GALLEGO WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda
FuzzyChimp
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
First Sentence of NBC News' Story Shreds Left's 'Doing Jobs Americans Won't' Spin About Illegals
Doug P.
'Incredible': CNN Spotted Pivoting From Illegals 'Have No Criminal Record' to the New Talking Point
Doug P.
All Exits Are Open: NY Post Reports As Many as One MILLION Illegals May Have Self-Deported
Grateful Calvin
Bro, DICK Move: Harmeet K. Dhillon (and X) STOMPS Scott Wiener for Pushing Legislation to Dox ICE Agents
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL! X Users Relentlessly Mock Iranian Propaganda FuzzyChimp
Advertisement