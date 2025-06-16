First Sentence of NBC News' Story Shreds Left's 'Doing Jobs Americans Won't' Spin About Illegals

You'll hear Democrats say it on an almost daily basis: If the Trump administration deports all the illegal aliens, who will do [fill in the blank with any number of jobs].

Advertisement

A recent ICE raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Nebraska resulted in dozens of people in the U.S. illegally being taken into custody:

The bulk of the nearly 80 workers detained in a high-profile June 10 immigration raid at a food plant in Omaha are at the Lincoln County Jail in North Platte, according to a Saturday update from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More than 60 are at the Lincoln County facility pending further proceedings, a statement said. Three Mexican natives here without proper legal status signed paperwork to voluntarily return to their home country. Three workers from Guatemala were transferred to Alexandria, Louisiana, in preparation for their removal from the country. Among them, one has a final order of removal that had been issued in 2019, one has been removed from the country on four previous occasions and another has three DUIs and one illegal reentry conviction, according to an ICE statement.

The Democrats have repeatedly said that these are the kinds of jobs Americans and people in the country legally won't do and as a result there shouldn't be deportations. Here's just one recent example:

"We need immigrants in this country," says Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler.



"Our vegetables would rot in the ground if they weren't being picked by many immigrants — many illegal immigrants!" pic.twitter.com/CeVdev0qoN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 11, 2024

Isn't it odd how the "living wage NOW" Democrats will yet go above and beyond the call of progressive duty to try and make sure a large pool of really cheap labor remains in the U.S.?

In a follow-up to Glenn Valley Foods suddenly losing several dozen of the "undocumented immigrants" who will do jobs that people in the country legally won't, check out the opening sentence of this NBC News story:

Wow. So ICE raided a food processing facility, got rid of illegals, and now AMERICANS are going to fill those jobs.



This is what I like to see pic.twitter.com/X3xrOJcXQt — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 16, 2025

One more time in case you can't see it all above:

Every seat in the waiting area of Glenn Valley Foods was occupied with people filling out job applications early Thursday afternoon, two days after the meatpacking plant became the center of the largest worksite immigration raid in the state of Nebraska so far this year.

Well lookie there!

Oh.



Looks like we found the “playbook” to fix this issue. https://t.co/88BXPtHFhO — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 16, 2025

This will happen at every single workplace across the United States https://t.co/MrNnKk1oZj — HoneyBadgerDontCare🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@HoldinMc) June 16, 2025

Stay tuned.

Wait, so you’re telling me that Americans want to do the jobs the democrats said only immigrants will do? pic.twitter.com/TkoHpBjgV5 — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) June 16, 2025

It's hard to believe the Democrats would have been lying about this, right? Well, no it isn't.