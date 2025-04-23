Cue Sad Piano Music: Woman Turns Down Dream Internship at NASA Because of Trump

This is a remarkable self-own. At least the woman in the video doesn't speak, because we imagine her voice would be like nails on a chalkboard. We admit we still don't understand why people feel compelled to post stupid or illegal things to TikTok for the world to see.

All we have is the caption to go by, but apparently she was offered a dream internship at NASA, but turned it down "because of the current administration." Could you be more specific? Was the bad orange man going to be her mentor?

As usual with these TikTok videos, this took a little bit of effort and planning to put together. She intersperses shots of herself with video of her computer screen hitting that Decline button.

This liberal turned down her dream internship at NASA because of her TDS.



Is anyone disappointed? pic.twitter.com/dvEKisPrQk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 23, 2025

If only she'd been born earlier, she could have interned at NASA when Barack Obama was president and invited Bill Nye and Ahmed Mohamed, the kid famous for his "cool clock" that he got to bring to the White House, to Science Night. Or she could have been an intern while our astronauts were stranded at the International Space Station for nine months.

One less leftist in our institutions. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) April 23, 2025

I’m glad that she documented herself delaying (possibly destroying) her career for some clout among some TikTok anons and bots. — Hermit⛺ (@CryptoHermit_) April 23, 2025

I feel like NASA dodged an asteroid there. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 23, 2025

Not disappointed at all—choosing politics over opportunity just shows she wasn’t serious about NASA or science in the first place. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) April 23, 2025

She really showed Trump… — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 23, 2025

TDS is stronger than gravity for some liberals. Good riddance. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) April 23, 2025

If a woman doesn't film her reaction, did she even have a reaction? — Wayne_God (@JustinNowlin6) April 23, 2025

Boy, if she’s that delusional, NASA dodged a bullet. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 23, 2025

She can spend her summer keying swastikas into SpaceX Falcon rockets instead.

I endorse her decision as the best outcome for NASA. — Philip Turmel (@PJTurmel) April 23, 2025

It's really best for everyone. Except her. Which she'll eventually come to realize. These opportunities don't come along often. Will she apply again when Space Force czar Kamala Harris becomes president in 2029?

