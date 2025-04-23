Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump...
Cue Sad Piano Music: Woman Turns Down Dream Internship at NASA Because of Trump

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 23, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

This is a remarkable self-own. At least the woman in the video doesn't speak, because we imagine her voice would be like nails on a chalkboard. We admit we still don't understand why people feel compelled to post stupid or illegal things to TikTok for the world to see. 

All we have is the caption to go by, but apparently she was offered a dream internship at NASA, but turned it down "because of the current administration." Could you be more specific? Was the bad orange man going to be her mentor?

As usual with these TikTok videos, this took a little bit of effort and planning to put together. She intersperses shots of herself with video of her computer screen hitting that Decline button.

If only she'd been born earlier, she could have interned at NASA when Barack Obama was president and invited Bill Nye and Ahmed Mohamed, the kid famous for his "cool clock" that he got to bring to the White House, to Science Night. Or she could have been an intern while our astronauts were stranded at the International Space Station for nine months.

She can spend her summer keying swastikas into SpaceX Falcon rockets instead.

It's really best for everyone. Except her. Which she'll eventually come to realize. These opportunities don't come along often. Will she apply again when Space Force czar Kamala Harris becomes president in 2029?

***

Tags: INTERN NASA TDS TIKTOK LIBS OF TIK TOK

