Fake Jake: Tapper’s PR Team Has Him Trying to Sell His Newfound ‘Humility’ and No One Is Buying It

'Are... you... ready... to HUMMMBBBBLLLLLE?'

'Humility' appears to be the answer to Jake Tapper's recent interview woes as he pushes his 'Original Sin' book. Unfortunately, ‘journalists’ can not feel humility, but that hasn’t stopped Tapper’s crisis PR team from telling him to lie about his newfound 'insight' in numerous interviews. Seriously, does Tapper come across to you as a humble man?

Check out this compilation video. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper hires crisis PR firm. Jake Tapper suddenly discovers “Humility." pic.twitter.com/DGGCqePY75 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2025

Rehearsed. Canned. Fake. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2025

Haha what is happening right now — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 27, 2025

“Humility!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2025

This was more humble lie than humble pie.

Tapper’s team saw how badly he was coming across in interviews, spinning fake tales of ‘missing the story’ and ‘being duped by the Biden White House.’ Commenters are laughing at the utter absurdity of a ‘humble’ Tapper.

Such a laughable attempt by Tapper to feign false humility.



We all knew he hired PR firm because he comes off so obnoxious to most Americans. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 27, 2025

Did he ever have any? — Ava Grace (@AvaGrace9211) May 27, 2025

No. It’s PR approved spin to act like you’re taking some measure of responsibility when you aren’t. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2025

He also just discovered the concept of "journalists holding the government accountable." — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) May 27, 2025

While Tapper’s PR team was trying to Scotch tape ‘humility’ on his pale, Lurch-like frame, he was also ‘learning’ the basics of journalism.

Did you know journalists are not supposed to trust politicians? So many new lessons for Tapper! WATCH)

Jake Tapper -- at the age of 56 and after 30 years in what one may loosely call "journalism" -- pretends to have just woken up and realized what is, in fact, the first axiom of Journalism 101: politicians and governments lie and journalists shouldn't blindly believe them (😲). pic.twitter.com/gMcVlPM4YS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 26, 2025

One of the first things you learn in middle school American History class is that the media is the watchdog of the government. Kids all over the country know this, but miraculously, Jake Tapper, with 30 years of “journalism” experience, is learning this for the first time. — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) May 26, 2025

Yes, he’s pretending to be a wholly incompetent and gullible journalist to cover up the fact that he’s actually a highly competent partisan propagandist. — Pudge (@pudgenet) May 27, 2025

There’s the truth! Tapper has decided that to sell his book’s premise, he must convince the public he’s the victim when he was a willing participant in the cover-up and is just cashing in on the whole sham. Oops, Tapper’s ‘humility’ sign fell off again, grab the Scotch tape.