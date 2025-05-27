Fake Jake: Tapper’s PR Team Has Him Trying to Sell His Newfound ‘Humility’ and No One Is Buying It

Permanent Paws: U.S. Navy Secretary Ends Military Branch’s Research and Testing on Dogs...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

'Are... you... ready... to HUMMMBBBBLLLLLE?'

'Humility' appears to be the answer to Jake Tapper's recent interview woes as he pushes his 'Original Sin' book. Unfortunately, ‘journalists’  can not feel humility, but that hasn’t stopped Tapper’s crisis PR team from telling him to lie about his newfound 'insight' in numerous interviews. Seriously, does Tapper come across to you as a humble man?

Check out this compilation video. (WATCH)

This was more humble lie than humble pie.

Tapper’s team saw how badly he was coming across in interviews, spinning fake tales of ‘missing the story’ and ‘being duped by the Biden White House.’ Commenters are laughing at the utter absurdity of a ‘humble’ Tapper.

While Tapper’s PR team was trying to Scotch tape ‘humility’ on his pale, Lurch-like frame, he was also ‘learning’ the basics of journalism. 

Did you know journalists are not supposed to trust politicians? So many new lessons for Tapper! WATCH)

One of the first things you learn in middle school American History class is that the media is the watchdog of the government.

Kids all over the country know this, but miraculously, Jake Tapper, with 30 years of “journalism” experience, is learning this for the first time.

— New York Shade (@newyorkshade) May 26, 2025

There’s the truth! Tapper has decided that to sell his book’s premise, he must convince the public he’s the victim when he was a willing participant in the cover-up and is just cashing in on the whole sham. Oops, Tapper’s ‘humility’ sign fell off again, grab the Scotch tape.

