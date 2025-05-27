Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers

Hollywood should take some notes, because Tom Cruise just gave a masterclass on how to promote a movie, and how to treat moviegoers (looking at you, Rachel Zegler!).

He did a lot of promotional work for his film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' over the last several weeks, and was a class act in talking to fans, eating popcorn, and being the last true Hollywood celebrity.

And now, he's thanking everyone:

What a guy.

Hollywood needs to follow this man’s lead. Class act🙏🏼 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) May 27, 2025

They don't make them like this anymore.

No one does better marketing than Tom Cruise. His niceness is unparalleled. Some may say it’s too much. I say it’s inspiring. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 27, 2025

It's refreshing to see an actor -- regardless of his politics -- put the film before his personal agenda.

You see young actors, this is how you talk to your audience, no lecturing, no pandering, just thankful to the people who’ll take time out of their day to see your movie. Learn from from please. — Grim (@MadWokeNews) May 27, 2025

THIS. So much this.

Just incredible.

Me running to nearest cinema to watch Mission Impossible movie: pic.twitter.com/GIaFwZnMHL — Desi Engineer (@Engihumor) May 27, 2025

YUP.

Thank you for not going woke, Tom. — Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) May 27, 2025

Yes.

Thank you, Tom.

No lecturing, no pandering



Just a simple thank you https://t.co/xLPUiZQx98 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 27, 2025

Simple and perfect.

Yes it is.

This humility and gratitude here is very loving.

Love is actually a component in the filmmaker-audience exchange, evinced by the effort put in by the filmmaker. To express this appreciation to the audience is acknowledging the return of that love. https://t.co/V5BsjZm8rr — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) May 27, 2025

It's nice to see an actor who doesn't hold disdain for half the audience.

Looking at you now, Pedro Pascal.

The rest of Hollywood could learn some valuable lessons from its last genuine movie star. But it won't. https://t.co/TFr01tZ8N7 — Doctor_Zero (@Doctor_Zer0) May 27, 2025

Probably not.

He's not exaggerating, it was the highest grossing Memorial Day weekend for movie theaters in history.$AMC 🚀

Thank you Tom, my mortgage & utilities are now paid for the rest of the year. https://t.co/90iiiiVedf pic.twitter.com/OdBIfsaUe5 — Ryan (@America1st2024) May 27, 2025

Theaters needed this.

Genuinely baffled to see that many Hollywood actors are not like this. It’s nice to see a massive A-lister take time to thank everyone especially the audience and talk about their love of entertaining. No politics, no bs, just love for the craft, pure and simple. https://t.co/KrqpxdfYHg — Ruff Ruffman 🇵🇷🏴‍☠️ ✝️ #MENTOO (@King__Julian7) May 27, 2025

Too many of them let politics run their lives. To their detriment.

Tom Cruise showed them all how to do it.

