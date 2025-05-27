Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers

Hollywood should take some notes, because Tom Cruise just gave a masterclass on how to promote a movie, and how to treat moviegoers (looking at you, Rachel Zegler!).
He did a lot of promotional work for his film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' over the last several weeks, and was a class act in talking to fans, eating popcorn, and being the last true Hollywood celebrity.
And now, he's thanking everyone:
May 27, 2025
What a guy.
Hollywood needs to follow this man’s lead. Class act🙏🏼— Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) May 27, 2025
They don't make them like this anymore.
No one does better marketing than Tom Cruise. His niceness is unparalleled. Some may say it’s too much. I say it’s inspiring.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 27, 2025
It's refreshing to see an actor -- regardless of his politics -- put the film before his personal agenda.
You see young actors, this is how you talk to your audience, no lecturing, no pandering, just thankful to the people who’ll take time out of their day to see your movie. Learn from from please.— Grim (@MadWokeNews) May 27, 2025
THIS. So much this.
May 27, 2025
Just incredible.
Me running to nearest cinema to watch Mission Impossible movie: pic.twitter.com/GIaFwZnMHL— Desi Engineer (@Engihumor) May 27, 2025
YUP.
Thank you for not going woke, Tom.— Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) May 27, 2025
Yes.
Thank you, Tom.
No lecturing, no pandering— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 27, 2025
Just a simple thank you https://t.co/xLPUiZQx98
Simple and perfect.
This is how it's done, folks. https://t.co/ekBNZFhM94— BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) May 27, 2025
Yes it is.
This humility and gratitude here is very loving.— Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) May 27, 2025
Love is actually a component in the filmmaker-audience exchange, evinced by the effort put in by the filmmaker. To express this appreciation to the audience is acknowledging the return of that love. https://t.co/V5BsjZm8rr
It's nice to see an actor who doesn't hold disdain for half the audience.
Looking at you now, Pedro Pascal.
The rest of Hollywood could learn some valuable lessons from its last genuine movie star. But it won't. https://t.co/TFr01tZ8N7— Doctor_Zero (@Doctor_Zer0) May 27, 2025
Probably not.
He's not exaggerating, it was the highest grossing Memorial Day weekend for movie theaters in history.$AMC 🚀— Ryan (@America1st2024) May 27, 2025
Thank you Tom, my mortgage & utilities are now paid for the rest of the year. https://t.co/90iiiiVedf pic.twitter.com/OdBIfsaUe5
Theaters needed this.
Genuinely baffled to see that many Hollywood actors are not like this. It’s nice to see a massive A-lister take time to thank everyone especially the audience and talk about their love of entertaining. No politics, no bs, just love for the craft, pure and simple. https://t.co/KrqpxdfYHg— Ruff Ruffman 🇵🇷🏴☠️ ✝️ #MENTOO (@King__Julian7) May 27, 2025
Too many of them let politics run their lives. To their detriment.
Tom Cruise showed them all how to do it.
