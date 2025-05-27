VIP
Hey, Hollywood! Absolute Class Act Tom Cruise Shows You How to Treat Moviegoers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Hollywood should take some notes, because Tom Cruise just gave a masterclass on how to promote a movie, and how to treat moviegoers (looking at you, Rachel Zegler!).

He did a lot of promotional work for his film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' over the last several weeks, and was a class act in talking to fans, eating popcorn, and being the last true Hollywood celebrity.

And now, he's thanking everyone:

What a guy.

They don't make them like this anymore.

It's refreshing to see an actor -- regardless of his politics -- put the film before his personal agenda.

THIS. So much this.

Just incredible.

YUP.

Yes.

Thank you, Tom.

Simple and perfect.

Yes it is.

It's nice to see an actor who doesn't hold disdain for half the audience.

Looking at you now, Pedro Pascal.

Probably not.

Theaters needed this.

Too many of them let politics run their lives. To their detriment.

Tom Cruise showed them all how to do it.

