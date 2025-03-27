VIP
Just-Cuffed Ozturk’s American Misadventure: Mucking Things Up Here While Turkey’s Women Be...
'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail...
President Trump Pulls Nomination of Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador
Elon Musk Has a Simple Explanation for Why the 'DOGE Clock' Angers So...
Columbia’s Anti-Semitism Mess: Admin Coddles Bigoted Profs as Trump Threatens Cash Cut
Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above...
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS...
Can Mass Deportations Save America?
RFK Jr. Announces Planned Cuts to HHS Bureaucracy and CUE THE LEFTIST MELTDOWNS
VIP
Anti-Trumper Reminiscing About How GREAT It Was When Obama Trashed Romney Doesn't Sit...
The Media's Telling on Themselves With All the Sudden Hyperventilating About WH Accountabi...
Joy Behar Has Selective Memory Loss, Claims Trump Is the Only POTUS to...
Rep. Brandon Gill Wipes the Floor With the CEO of NPR
Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic From Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by...

Son of 'Snow White' Producer GOES OFF, Paints Rachel Zegler As the Villain Behind Movie's Box Office Bomb

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 27, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The fallout from the epic flop that is Disney's live-action 'Snow White' continues. Not only did we learn that star Gal Gadot needed extra security in the wake of death threats, it was also revealed that Disney hired a 'social media guru' to make sure lead actress Rachel Zegler didn't post offensive stuff to social media (too little, too late on that).

Advertisement

Now that the film has officially flopped -- BoxOfficeMojo reports its opening weekend was only $42 million domestically, against a budget of $270 million (and that's probably a low-ball figure) -- there's plenty of blame to go around.

But Zegler is the target of most of it, including from the son of one of the film's producers:

The entire post reads:

The comment from Platt was found on Instagram after one user asked why his dad flew to New York City to talk to Zegler about tanking the movie.

Platt specifically blamed Zegler and her narcissism for the film's flop.

'Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful.'

'Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.'

This writer doesn't think Zegler is entirely to blame, but she's definitely the highest profile face of the film and went out of her way to insult the original animated classic, Trump voters, and even co-start Gal Gadot. Disney, for their part, greenlit a film with a terrible plot, allowed Peter Dinklage to override casting choices, and did multiple reshoots to correct the production mistakes.

Recommended

'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle Faces $7B Shortfall
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They would've been better off putting it directly to streaming.

Disney knew.

Suuuuuurrrrreeee they are, Rachel.

This is certainly part of it.

But the damage Zegler did should not be overlooked or diminished.

The perfect meme doesn't ex--

This writer has seen the still shot going around and she had no idea what the context was.

Holy cow, that's laughably bad.

Advertisement

That's what Disney does best.

He'd deserve it.

If she had kept her opinions to herself, Disney wouldn't have the cannon fodder to pin the flop on her.

But she didn't.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DISNEY HOLLYWOOD MOVIES SNOW WHITE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle Faces $7B Shortfall
Amy Curtis
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)
Sam J.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Explanation for Why the 'DOGE Clock' Angers So Many on the Left
Doug P.
Columbia’s Anti-Semitism Mess: Admin Coddles Bigoted Profs as Trump Threatens Cash Cut
justmindy
President Trump Pulls Nomination of Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador
Brett T.
Just-Cuffed Ozturk’s American Misadventure: Mucking Things Up Here While Turkey’s Women Beg for Backup
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle Faces $7B Shortfall Amy Curtis
Advertisement