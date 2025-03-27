Son of 'Snow White' Producer GOES OFF, Paints Rachel Zegler As the Villain Behind Movie's Box Office Bomb

The fallout from the epic flop that is Disney's live-action 'Snow White' continues. Not only did we learn that star Gal Gadot needed extra security in the wake of death threats, it was also revealed that Disney hired a 'social media guru' to make sure lead actress Rachel Zegler didn't post offensive stuff to social media (too little, too late on that).

Now that the film has officially flopped -- BoxOfficeMojo reports its opening weekend was only $42 million domestically, against a budget of $270 million (and that's probably a low-ball figure) -- there's plenty of blame to go around.

But Zegler is the target of most of it, including from the son of one of the film's producers:

The entire post reads:

The comment from Platt was found on Instagram after one user asked why his dad flew to New York City to talk to Zegler about tanking the movie. Platt specifically blamed Zegler and her narcissism for the film's flop. 'Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful.' 'Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.'

This writer doesn't think Zegler is entirely to blame, but she's definitely the highest profile face of the film and went out of her way to insult the original animated classic, Trump voters, and even co-start Gal Gadot. Disney, for their part, greenlit a film with a terrible plot, allowed Peter Dinklage to override casting choices, and did multiple reshoots to correct the production mistakes.

They would've been better off putting it directly to streaming.

Disney knew.

Suuuuuurrrrreeee they are, Rachel.

It aint JUST her, guys. People don't want their beloved stories tweaked so much they are unrecognizable. Narcissism aside, heavy Marxist themes... changing the characters backstory completely, removing the man saving the girl & iconic images like a glass coffin...was like taking… — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) March 27, 2025

This is certainly part of it.

But the damage Zegler did should not be overlooked or diminished.

This writer has seen the still shot going around and she had no idea what the context was.

Holy cow, that's laughably bad.

Rachel Ziegler is a vapid, arrogant @$*#, but the responsibility for that absolute s**t show of a movie lies squarely are the feet of Bob Iger.



Absolutely disgusting that they’re trying to dump this all off on a 23 year-old, no matter how repugnant her personality may be. https://t.co/nPgczc1C1h — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) March 27, 2025

That's what Disney does best.

He'd deserve it.

If she had kept her opinions to herself, Disney wouldn't have the cannon fodder to pin the flop on her.

But she didn't.