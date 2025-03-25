Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put...
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall...
Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the...
VIP
UK Veteran Jailed Over Facebook Comments 'Stirring Up Racial Hatred'
Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'
Yes, Jasmine Crockett’s Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ Busing Explanation Was a Lie -...
Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on...
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat...
VIP
It's Not Double-Speak to Acknowledge Fossil Fuels Keep America Running
Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins...
Federal Judge Rules That Trump Administration Must Continue Funding Voice of America
VIP
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Surrogacy Choice for Twin Boys Sparks Ethical Controversy
'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline...

Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on March 25, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

By now you must have heard about the resounding flop that was Woke Snow White (enjoy the movie review comments set to music!). The failure, besides being ill conceived, loaded with messages for 'modern audiences' and filled with choppy re-shoots, was activist actress Rachel Zegler.

Advertisement

It wasn't just the 'F Trump' remark. She told Trump supporters to unfollow her, got political with a 'free Palestine' shout out and seemingly dissed her Jewish costar, Gal Gadot. Even worse, she ripped the original and beloved 1937 original. Maybe it was on the bad advice of Disney's woke executives, who believe that every one of their vehicles have to feature a girl-boss and a diverse cast.

Surprising no one, the movie flopped - hard. Now that the wreckage is smoldering and all the I-told-you-so types had their moment of glee, we now learn that Disney tried to close the barn door after the horses already escaped. A social media guru was hired to try and fix Zegler's million-dollar-losing mouth.

There's nothing left to do but laugh.

Well, maybe there is more we can do than just laugh. Let's savor the glorious mockery.

Recommended

Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck
Brett T.
Advertisement

Zegler is young and talented (from what we've heard), but maybe studios should put something in their actors' contracts to keep their yaps shut until after their movie comes out.

Someday film school students will study this as what-not-to-do post-mortem.

Rachel and her radical left-wing politics have fans, of course. These fans, however, didn't actually pay to see the movie but man, they are passionate!

Serious 'leave Brittney alone' energy.

LOL! Yeah right, that must be it, chief.

Yup, no prince to save her and no love story (except for the one wedged in during the makeover). Take that Patriarchy!

Advertisement

Yep, the Zionists crashed the movie! Zegler does seem to be the darling of the Hamas wing of the movie going (non) audience.

Sigh. For the millionth time, this is not what 'free speech' is. Shoot off your mouth all you like. Take up political causes. Then, if you're a paid entertainer, experience the fallout.

Naturally, the communist goth girl approves. We wonder if she didn't see the movie because capitalism or something.

Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck
Brett T.
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Trump Signs Sweeping EO On Election Reform Then Smacks Down CNN's Kaitlan Collins Just for Fun
Eric V.
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall Featuring Tim Walz and Beto O’Rourke
Warren Squire
Jonathan Chait Says Conservatives Are Taunting Libs Over All They Got Wrong on COVID
Brett T.
Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the Dept. of Education
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck Brett T.
Advertisement