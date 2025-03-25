Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler

By now you must have heard about the resounding flop that was Woke Snow White (enjoy the movie review comments set to music!). The failure, besides being ill conceived, loaded with messages for 'modern audiences' and filled with choppy re-shoots, was activist actress Rachel Zegler.

After Rachel Zegler posted "F--- Donald Trump" on Instagram, Disney paid a social media guru to work with the #SnowWhite star to vet any posts before the film's March 21 release. https://t.co/ob2y3RzK6x pic.twitter.com/01AniZ9YAR — Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2025

It wasn't just the 'F Trump' remark. She told Trump supporters to unfollow her, got political with a 'free Palestine' shout out and seemingly dissed her Jewish costar, Gal Gadot. Even worse, she ripped the original and beloved 1937 original. Maybe it was on the bad advice of Disney's woke executives, who believe that every one of their vehicles have to feature a girl-boss and a diverse cast.

Surprising no one, the movie flopped - hard. Now that the wreckage is smoldering and all the I-told-you-so types had their moment of glee, we now learn that Disney tried to close the barn door after the horses already escaped. A social media guru was hired to try and fix Zegler's million-dollar-losing mouth.

There's nothing left to do but laugh.

LOL — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) March 25, 2025

Well, maybe there is more we can do than just laugh. Let's savor the glorious mockery.

Trying to keep their DEI hire on a leash. Good luck with that. — Batwing🦇🦇 (@Hexakitty666) March 25, 2025

If she needed a social media "guru" to advise her not to post negatively about half of her potential target audience, then she must be really retarded. https://t.co/L9CcV6Txae — Drache Energie (@feignedidentity) March 25, 2025

Zegler is young and talented (from what we've heard), but maybe studios should put something in their actors' contracts to keep their yaps shut until after their movie comes out.

Nah, all these leaks from Disney's side coming NOW are hilarious. 🤣🤣



Should've just canceled the movie half a year ago like everyone said. — BetfordCFC⭐⭐ (@BetfordCFC) March 25, 2025

Someday film school students will study this as what-not-to-do post-mortem.

Rachel and her radical left-wing politics have fans, of course. These fans, however, didn't actually pay to see the movie but man, they are passionate!

she did nothing wrong https://t.co/yNx2VA7s4O — somersaultingumbrella (@MissMinztee) March 25, 2025

Serious 'leave Brittney alone' energy.

disney had totally embraced conservatism btw https://t.co/vvn8cnXEr7 — steven MAYHEM (@steventargaryen) March 25, 2025

LOL! Yeah right, that must be it, chief.

Proper Disney Princess energy!!!



Power to you @rachelzegler 💪 — Saif Molla (@saifmolla07) March 25, 2025

Yup, no prince to save her and no love story (except for the one wedged in during the makeover). Take that Patriarchy!

Disney running a smear campaign towards Rachel bc she didn't cower at them fcking Zionists lol https://t.co/tkuXvpub49 — Gabby⁷ 💜 🇻🇪 🍉 (@hobitear_) March 25, 2025

Yep, the Zionists crashed the movie! Zegler does seem to be the darling of the Hamas wing of the movie going (non) audience.

funny how the "free speech" people are getting upset over her actual free speech — Abel (@Abel_0888) March 25, 2025

Sigh. For the millionth time, this is not what 'free speech' is. Shoot off your mouth all you like. Take up political causes. Then, if you're a paid entertainer, experience the fallout.

Wow, she seems really cool thanks for letting me know — harrie ☭ (@emopunkgrrrl) March 25, 2025

Naturally, the communist goth girl approves. We wonder if she didn't see the movie because capitalism or something.

