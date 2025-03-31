Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs...
BREAKING: Marine Le Pen, Leading Candidate for President of France, BANNED From Running...
Based Defense Secretary Hegseth Vows to End Double Standards in Combat Roles
Karoline Leavitt Shares MORE Proof That Biden and the Dems' Border Deflection Was...
VIP
NBC News: Trump Threatening University and Media 'Independence' By Yanking Federal Funding
About That WI Supt. Who Doesn't Know What Day It Is, Pro-Trans Letter...
Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to...
Don't Look Now but Scott Jennings Just ENDED Tim Walz's Future Presidential Campaign...
Catherine Herridge Drops Receipts and Sinks Hillary Clinton's Trumped-Up 'Signal-Gate' Out...
Try Not to Laugh: Brian Stelter (and Ben Folds) Lament MAGA 'Authoritarianism' In...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden's Pardons. It’s Whether They Were...
Scott Jennings: ‘Jasmine Crockett is the Unquestioned Leader of the Democratic Party. They...
New White House Press Briefings Seating Chart Is Coming As Non-Inclusive WHCA Loses...

Dude, NO: Harvard Prof Whines About Unhinged FL Woman's Life Being RUINED for Vandalizing Tesla & HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on March 31, 2025

Moronic Leftists who think vandalizing the private property of others will somehow teach Elon Musk a lesson are learning the hard way that it is THEM who are learning a lesson ... and they are learning it the hard way, especially in Florida.

Advertisement

You'd think by now even these mouth-breathers would have figured out it's not a good idea to harm other's property but, nope.

Then again, these are the same geniuses who think Trump is a fascist for SHRINKING THE GOVERNMENT.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Check out this winner in Florida who thought it was smart to vandalize a Tesla with chewing gum:

Interestingly, that so-called wad of chewing gum cost thousands of dollars of damage to the Tesla.

That being said, this bleeding heart doc and assistant professor at Harvard is very upset ... for the idiot who ruined private property. We can't EVEN make this up.

A LIFE POTENTIALLY RUINED.

You know, maybe if she hadn't done something stupid, her life would be just fine. And PLEASE, spare us the whining about how this is political. Shall we remind this doctor of the so-called Summer of Love when leftists, thugs, and hoodlums burned down communities, destroyed private property, and looted like crazy?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But sure, she is the victim here.

Give us a freaking break ... 

Ahem.

HAAAAA.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

About That WI Supt. Who Doesn't Know What Day It Is, Pro-Trans Letter She Wrote Should Be Career-ENDING

Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to with SSI and Illegals (Watch)

Don't Look Now but Scott Jennings Just ENDED Tim Walz's Future Presidential Campaign with BRUTAL Reminder

AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY Hard to Keep J6rs In Jail

Same PLAYBOOK: Sen. Chris Murphy Called Out In DAMNING Thread for Working with Shady and SUS Lefty Orgs

============================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK FLORIDA LEFTIES TESLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs Bonchie’s Defiance
justmindy
Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to with SSI and Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Marine Le Pen, Leading Candidate for President of France, BANNED From Running for Office
Aaron Walker
Based Defense Secretary Hegseth Vows to End Double Standards in Combat Roles
justmindy
Karoline Leavitt Shares MORE Proof That Biden and the Dems' Border Deflection Was TOTAL BS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement