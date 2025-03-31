Dude, NO: Harvard Prof Whines About Unhinged FL Woman's Life Being RUINED for Vandalizing Tesla & HOOBOY

Moronic Leftists who think vandalizing the private property of others will somehow teach Elon Musk a lesson are learning the hard way that it is THEM who are learning a lesson ... and they are learning it the hard way, especially in Florida.

You'd think by now even these mouth-breathers would have figured out it's not a good idea to harm other's property but, nope.

Then again, these are the same geniuses who think Trump is a fascist for SHRINKING THE GOVERNMENT.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Check out this winner in Florida who thought it was smart to vandalize a Tesla with chewing gum:

Florida woman slapped with felony charge for vandalizing Tesla with ‘large wad’ of chewing gum: report https://t.co/UzkH0dGbVP pic.twitter.com/PCtCc2vrCQ — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2025

Interestingly, that so-called wad of chewing gum cost thousands of dollars of damage to the Tesla.

That being said, this bleeding heart doc and assistant professor at Harvard is very upset ... for the idiot who ruined private property. We can't EVEN make this up.

Felony charges for sticking gum on a car. Felony charges. A life potentially ruined.



One thing should be clear: they will throw the book at people for actions, crimes, protests with the “improper” political inflection. https://t.co/J8teXxbUBz — Adam Gaffney (@awgaffney) March 30, 2025

A LIFE POTENTIALLY RUINED.

You know, maybe if she hadn't done something stupid, her life would be just fine. And PLEASE, spare us the whining about how this is political. Shall we remind this doctor of the so-called Summer of Love when leftists, thugs, and hoodlums burned down communities, destroyed private property, and looted like crazy?

But sure, she is the victim here.

Give us a freaking break ...

Vandalizing an innocent person’s car isn’t civil disobedience. pic.twitter.com/pmT0gDidhs — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 31, 2025

Now do skid marks on rainbow painted roads. Or protesting near an abortion clinic — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 31, 2025

Ahem.

“A life potentially ruined”



I’m pretty sure that happened, after she decided to run with that hairstyle. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 31, 2025

HAAAAA.

And fin.

