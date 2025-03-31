Don't Look Now but Scott Jennings Just ENDED Tim Walz's Future Presidential Campaign with BRUTAL Reminder

Tim Walz thinks he can run for president.

Go ahead, laugh. We did.

A lot.

That being said, we're not entirely sure who is advising him about his campaign and what he should be saying and appearing with (Beto, really?), but whoever it is, we're really glad they're around because WOOF. What a nightmare.

What an unmitigated disaster.

What a gift to the Republican Party.

Case in point:

Tim Walz: "We got ourselves into this mess because we did NOT embrace immigrants, wokeness, and DEI" pic.twitter.com/iqSrauLI1K — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2025

Seriously? Keep in mind that Walz isn't just another ignorant Democrat who sat on the sidelines during the election. This guy was the vp candidate - he KNOWS their messaging failed and yet here he is pretending it was something else.

Tim.

Dude.

Bro.

All you did was embrace illegals, wokeness, and DEI. That's why you LOST.

Scott Jennings with the perfect takedown not only of Walz's comments but of his entire campaign.

Reminder: virtually every person in the political information distribution complex told you that Tim Walz was the Dems secret weapon for attracting moderates and rural men. https://t.co/ZLJ5YUhAOZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 29, 2025

Moderates and rural men.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Gosh, how did that turn out for them? OH YEAH, they lost.

Bigly.

Dr Phil would ask them: how's that workin' for ya? — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) March 29, 2025

All old white women and men. — DOGE-Breath (@BidenBeachHouse) March 29, 2025

lol



This guy makes Liberace look like Burt Reynolds — SeasamhO'Connor (@seasamhOconnor) March 30, 2025

*cough cough*

Great work, Tim. Next stop: drag story hour in a tractor supply parking lot. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 29, 2025

You got this, Tim!

