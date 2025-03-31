VIP
Don't Look Now but Scott Jennings Just ENDED Tim Walz's Future Presidential Campaign with BRUTAL Reminder

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Tim Walz thinks he can run for president.

Go ahead, laugh. We did.

A lot.

That being said, we're not entirely sure who is advising him about his campaign and what he should be saying and appearing with (Beto, really?), but whoever it is, we're really glad they're around because WOOF. What a nightmare.

What an unmitigated disaster.

What a gift to the Republican Party.

Case in point:

Seriously? Keep in mind that Walz isn't just another ignorant Democrat who sat on the sidelines during the election. This guy was the vp candidate - he KNOWS their messaging failed and yet here he is pretending it was something else.

Tim.

Dude.

Bro.

All you did was embrace illegals, wokeness, and DEI. That's why you LOST.

Scott Jennings with the perfect takedown not only of Walz's comments but of his entire campaign.

Moderates and rural men.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Gosh, how did that turn out for them? OH YEAH, they lost.

Bigly.

*cough cough*

You got this, Tim!

Tags: SCOTT JENNINGS TIM WALZ

