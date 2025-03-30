WOW! Just GUESS What This Sleazy OH Dem Did to Make Republicans Passing Anti-DEI Bill Look Racist (Pic)

WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on March 30, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Democrats are in a world of hurt these days. As their approval ratings continue to tank, they are getting increasingly desperate to somehow change the trajectory of their own party and the country. So honestly, while this is really tacky and gross (and racist!), it's unsurprising that Ohio State Senator Casey Weinstein tried to pull a fast one.

Weinstein, of course, underestimated how informed Americans are these days, though ... take a look.

Well, well, well ... what do you know? Getting rid of DEI is something Americans agree on regardless of skin color. It's pretty tasteless for Weinstein to crop out a Rep. Josh Williams to make it seem only old white guys want to get rid of DEI. 

Democrats keep doubling down on dumb.

And as long as they keep doing this very thing, they will continue to lose.

Ain't it great?

Oof.

Democrats have never changed their racist stripes.

Sleazy.

So AWKWARD: Jasmine Crockett's Nasty, RACIST Slam on Byron Donalds Knocks Kamala Harris TF Out (Watch)
Sam J.
We imagine he will find something else horrible to post while pretending he's the good guy.

It's all Democrats have left.

