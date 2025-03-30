WOW! Just GUESS What This Sleazy OH Dem Did to Make Republicans Passing Anti-DEI Bill Look Racist (Pic)

Democrats are in a world of hurt these days. As their approval ratings continue to tank, they are getting increasingly desperate to somehow change the trajectory of their own party and the country. So honestly, while this is really tacky and gross (and racist!), it's unsurprising that Ohio State Senator Casey Weinstein tried to pull a fast one.

Weinstein, of course, underestimated how informed Americans are these days, though ... take a look.

Ohio State Senator Casey Weinstein (D) posted an edited photo which cropped out a Black Ohio Rep with the Ohio Gov signing a bill eliminating racist DEI practices. Unreal pic.twitter.com/7qkTSM8uqS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2025

Well, well, well ... what do you know? Getting rid of DEI is something Americans agree on regardless of skin color. It's pretty tasteless for Weinstein to crop out a Rep. Josh Williams to make it seem only old white guys want to get rid of DEI.

Democrats keep doubling down on dumb.

And as long as they keep doing this very thing, they will continue to lose.

Ain't it great?

Oof.

Democrats have never changed their racist stripes.

He must've deleted or edited the one you're showing. This is what I just found. I was told it's racist to talk negatively about black people. pic.twitter.com/WcdPCC65Vn — Vicki 🇺🇲 (@NoWarningShot_) March 30, 2025

Sleazy.

They love diversity—until it ruins the narrative.



Think he’ll “apologize” or double down? — Priyanshu Jha | System Guy (@humpriyanshuu) March 30, 2025

We imagine he will find something else horrible to post while pretending he's the good guy.

It's all Democrats have left.

