Mary Katharine Ham OWNS Jonathan Chait In BRILLIANT Thread Tearing Him a New One for Media/COVID Piece

Jonathan Chait is really desperate to somehow change history when it comes to how our pals in the mainstream media reported on COVID. He also seems to think it's the Right who has been rigid about what transpired with the virus.

Adding insult to injury, Chait included a post from Mary Katharine Ham as an example of how like others on the Right, she 'missed' robust reporting from the New York Times.

Robust reporting from the New York Times? What?

We made the same face.

Guess how this went over?

My below tweet is mentioned in Chait's "Why the COVID Reckoning Is So One-Sided," as evidence of conservative assumptions that "mainstream media are as ideologically rigid as conservative media," which caused me to miss the robust reporting on these deceptions in the @nytimes. https://t.co/r3TmpaDqfc pic.twitter.com/eSHNQuMlrY — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 27, 2025

"But Times readers had been following this debate for years," he writes and people like me just didn't see it bc we're blinkered in ways liberals are not. The important part of my tweet is "lied to you on purpose," Collins and Fauci, specifically. Simple way to test this. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 27, 2025

And here we go.

1. Nature link (source of original lie) 2. Congressional subpoenas reported by Times of London 3. Subpoenas covered by @theintercept 4. @reason Magazine 5. Farrar's book, excerpted Times of London 6. FOIAs from Right to Know 7. Oversight Committee on COVID 8. Same committee pic.twitter.com/4KzIkiArVS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 27, 2025

Never mess with Mary Katharine Ham.

Just sayin'.

9. Right to Know reporting House Oversight again 10. Semafor (might have expected some @nytimes attn to this one as misled reporter was their own former employee Donald McNeil, but nah). Up next, 2nd major paper, Lancet, its deceptions & those links. Will there be a Times link? pic.twitter.com/RwXWUhQHvo — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 27, 2025

But wait, there's more!

11. Lancet (orig. deception) 12. FOIA, Right to Know 13. Lancet-published admission of conflict (without retraction of paper) 14. The Nation reporting on House Oversight subpoenas 15. House Oversight 16. And finally THE @NYTIMES!!! pic.twitter.com/hZu45mj72h — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 27, 2025

Boomity.

The @nytimes link is to Zeynep herself writing a small but appreciated summary of House Oversight's revelations for Opinion round-up called The Point. Tufekci, as Chait notes, was often ahead of MSM/public health peers, tho behind more skeptical sources I consumed outside NYT. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 27, 2025

Say you were the *most* thorough @nytimes reader, do we think this 1/16 links, nothing in print version, would constitute a debate you'd been "following for years?" Or did you probably find out March 16, 2025 Fauci & Collins helped major public health pubs mislead you? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 27, 2025

We're going to guess it was 2025.

Just sayin'.

This was the foundational lie of the pandemic and there were receipts as early as 2021. It prevented and distorted the very debate Chait is congratulating the @nytimes for hosting for its readers. What @nytimes actually did cover (and I read a ton of it!) was the fluid,… — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 27, 2025

Post continues:

... backfilling, excuse-making journey from one coerced, groupthink consensus, which it happily helped create and enforce, to an actual examination of the facts, which revealed their preferred heroes were liars and their preferred villains might actually have the facts on their side. Oops! Now it can be told! I didn't miss it. I just read it earlier somewhere else.

Oops, indeed.

