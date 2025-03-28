Mary Katharine Ham OWNS Jonathan Chait In BRILLIANT Thread Tearing Him a New One for Media/COVID Piece

Wait, WHAT!? Here's MORE Reported Proof Kamala Harris and WH Staff KNEW Biden...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on March 28, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Jonathan Chait is really desperate to somehow change history when it comes to how our pals in the mainstream media reported on COVID. He also seems to think it's the Right who has been rigid about what transpired with the virus.

Adding insult to injury, Chait included a post from Mary Katharine Ham as an example of how like others on the Right, she 'missed' robust reporting from the New York Times.

Robust reporting from the New York Times? What?

We made the same face.

Guess how this went over? 

*popcorn*

And here we go.

Never mess with Mary Katharine Ham.

Just sayin'.

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
But wait, there's more!

Boomity.

We're going to guess it was 2025.

Just sayin'.

Post continues:

... backfilling, excuse-making journey from one coerced, groupthink consensus, which it happily helped create and enforce, to an actual examination of the facts, which revealed their preferred heroes were liars and their preferred villains might actually have the facts on their side. Oops! Now it can be told! I didn't miss it. I just read it earlier somewhere else.

Oops, indeed.

============================================================

JONATHAN CHAIT MARY KATHARINE HAM NEW YORK TIMES

