HAAA! LOOK on Jen Psaki's Face as Adam Schiff BABBLES About Incompetence in Government Is a HOOT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Adam Schiff keeps forgetting he's Adam Schiff.

Or, he expects the rest of us to have short memories and forget about his time trying to impeach Trump and his contributions to the failed J6 Committee. Otherwise, why on Earth would he ever go on even with someone like Jen Psaki and talk about anyone else being unqualified, arrogant, and incompetent?

This guy is the definition of ALL THREE ... and it looks like even Psaki knows this.

Watch her face for as long as you can stand listening to Schiff for Brains:

Schiff is just describing himself, you know?

Ugh, we get it, California, you ARE California, but really, with this guy? Surely, a bologna sandwich or empty trash bag is lying around who would do a better job than Schiff. All you have to do is write it them in.

You can do it, we believe in you!

Cripes.

There is definitely something shady AF going on with Signalgate. Especially after we saw that a certain NPR CEO sits on their board.

*cough cough*

