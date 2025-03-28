HAAA! LOOK on Jen Psaki's Face as Adam Schiff BABBLES About Incompetence in Government Is a HOOT (Watch)

Adam Schiff keeps forgetting he's Adam Schiff.

Or, he expects the rest of us to have short memories and forget about his time trying to impeach Trump and his contributions to the failed J6 Committee. Otherwise, why on Earth would he ever go on even with someone like Jen Psaki and talk about anyone else being unqualified, arrogant, and incompetent?

Advertisement

This guy is the definition of ALL THREE ... and it looks like even Psaki knows this.

Watch her face for as long as you can stand listening to Schiff for Brains:

Signalgate is what happens when you put people who are unqualified, arrogant, and incompetent in the highest echelons of government. pic.twitter.com/pP841waCIW — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 27, 2025

Schiff is just describing himself, you know?

Ugh, we get it, California, you ARE California, but really, with this guy? Surely, a bologna sandwich or empty trash bag is lying around who would do a better job than Schiff. All you have to do is write it them in.

You can do it, we believe in you!

Cripes.

Russiagate is what happens when liars like Schiff hold power in America. My bet is signalgate happened because of those same people. — Ginny (@ginkates) March 28, 2025

There is definitely something shady AF going on with Signalgate. Especially after we saw that a certain NPR CEO sits on their board.

*cough cough*

Like the qualified, competent people who were responsible for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, where we lost 13 service members, billions in military equipment, and we abandoned Bagram? You mean those kinds of qualified, competent people? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) March 27, 2025

You’re drunk bro — EliteSchoolWrestling 🤼‍♀️🏋🏾‍♂️ (@SchoolWrestling) March 28, 2025

Getting a blanket pardon is what happens when you're a criminal — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) March 27, 2025

And we all know he accepted it.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)

Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)

Anti-Trumper Reminiscing About How GREAT It Was When Obama Trashed Romney Doesn't Sit Well With ANYONE

Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic From Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by His Official Account (We Got It)

============================================================