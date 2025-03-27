Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, male feminist (whatever the Hell that is), Biden/Harris fanboy, and women's rights champion Harry Sisson has been accused of being a sleazy skeeze and an all-around player online. Multiple women came forward to accuse the paid Democrat shill of this behavior, posting texts and pics of their online relationships with Sisson.

Advertisement

This all occurred shortly after Sisson posted a picture of himself with a woman to prove ... we're not sure what. His heterosexuality? That he's got game?

Honestly, we have no idea what he was trying to do but it completely backfired.

Welp, sounds like Sisson has finally broken his silence on the allegations and had this to say:

Harry Sisson breaks his silence since the allegations, and IMMEDIATELY blames MAGA..



??? pic.twitter.com/c28JqHC2nz — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 26, 2025

Yes, people are only getting angry at Sisson because ... MAGA.

And it's funny how he claims this was casual when the women who came forward thought it was anything other than that. Not to mention, he's now lecturing Democrats on THEIR behavior and boo hoo, they shared his texts without his permission.

What a jerk.

His being a sleaze isn't the problem, oh no. The people who have a problem with him being a sleaze, THEY are the problem.

The desperate cries of a narcissist that has been exposed. — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) March 26, 2025

Truly.

@harryjsisson You're incapable of accountability here, clearly. So let me address where you stand.



Nowhere. We are not to blame for you making the choices you did. You're a spineless worm. Always will be. — Brandon Wardrip (@AyuMantra46) March 26, 2025

Yup.

It's working like a charm.

============================================================

Related:

Anti-Trumper Reminiscing About How GREAT It Was When Obama Trashed Romney Doesn't Sit Well With ANYONE

Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic From Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by His Official Account (We Got It)

How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension In Real Time (Vid)

And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating Media AND Their Tiny Pitchforks

So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board

============================================================