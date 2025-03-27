Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above...
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitter - Sarah Fields

As Twitchy readers know, male feminist (whatever the Hell that is), Biden/Harris fanboy, and women's rights champion Harry Sisson has been accused of being a sleazy skeeze and an all-around player online. Multiple women came forward to accuse the paid Democrat shill of this behavior, posting texts and pics of their online relationships with Sisson.

This all occurred shortly after Sisson posted a picture of himself with a woman to prove ... we're not sure what. His heterosexuality? That he's got game? 

Honestly, we have no idea what he was trying to do but it completely backfired.

Welp, sounds like Sisson has finally broken his silence on the allegations and had this to say:

Yes, people are only getting angry at Sisson because ... MAGA.

And it's funny how he claims this was casual when the women who came forward thought it was anything other than that. Not to mention, he's now lecturing Democrats on THEIR behavior and boo hoo, they shared his texts without his permission.

What a jerk.

His being a sleaze isn't the problem, oh no. The people who have a problem with him being a sleaze, THEY are the problem.

Truly.

Yup.

It's working like a charm.

