And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating Media AND Their Tiny Pitchforks

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on March 27, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

The one thing we're not quite talking about enough with this entire Signal chat breach debate is how biased the media is against Pete Hegseth. He was the one who 'got away,' if that makes any sense. Our pals in the media worked overtime to stop Hegseth from getting confirmed, and now that there's been this 'breach,' they see it as their way to perhaps finish what they started.

They wonder why they remain one of the most unpopular groups in our country. Ironically, only Congress and the Democratic Party are less popular than they are; considering they're all the same group, though, it makes sense.

Megyn Kelly was good enough to call this out and give the media some friendly words of advice ... the last two are the most important.

Cry.

Harder.

Nobody cries harder than the so-called mainstream media.

But he wasn't psychic and didn't realize the guy whose initials were JG on the call was not supposed to be there!

REEEEE!

Or better yet, jailed them.

If only Hegseth cared more about supporting mentally ill trans people and wearing masks, the media might get off his back.

Ahem.

Editor's Note: Thanks to the Trump administration, the warrior ethos is being restored to America's military.

