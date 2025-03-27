And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating Media AND Their Tiny Pitchforks

The one thing we're not quite talking about enough with this entire Signal chat breach debate is how biased the media is against Pete Hegseth. He was the one who 'got away,' if that makes any sense. Our pals in the media worked overtime to stop Hegseth from getting confirmed, and now that there's been this 'breach,' they see it as their way to perhaps finish what they started.

They wonder why they remain one of the most unpopular groups in our country. Ironically, only Congress and the Democratic Party are less popular than they are; considering they're all the same group, though, it makes sense.

WSJ and NYT now directly targeting Pete Hegseth



The op is so obvious pic.twitter.com/DnUdVXonkW — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2025

Megyn Kelly was good enough to call this out and give the media some friendly words of advice ... the last two are the most important.

All the ones who hated Pete from the get-go are out with their pitchforks for him now and it’s not working so they can cry harder. https://t.co/qA7W3rOUC9 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 27, 2025

Cry.

Harder.

Nobody cries harder than the so-called mainstream media.

He didn’t get 13 people blown up and he didn’t have people flying off planes in Afghanistan, I could care less about a group chat. — Midwest Iowa girl (@Maga4Justice) March 27, 2025

But he wasn't psychic and didn't realize the guy whose initials were JG on the call was not supposed to be there!

REEEEE!

Let me know when we've fired people for Afghanistan. — matt dooley (@mdooley) March 27, 2025

Or better yet, jailed them.

They worship their woke Gods pic.twitter.com/WQVV8rwCFA — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) March 27, 2025

If only Hegseth cared more about supporting mentally ill trans people and wearing masks, the media might get off his back.

Ahem.

