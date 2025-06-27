Dem NYC Mayoral Hopeful Mamdani Sets His Sights on Capitalists to Fund His Socialist Utopian Vision

Democrat Zohran Mamdani is a socialist (some go as far as to call him a communist), and he hates capitalism. Yes, businesses are rightfully scared of this man who essentially plans to destroy their hard-earned livelihoods in the name of equity. Mamdani wants to distribute wealth while enacting policies that actively kill its very creation. Good luck, New York City!

Here’s Mamdani on CNN. (WATCH)

CNN: “Do you like capitalism?”



MAMDANI: “No. I have many critiques of capitalism.”



“There must be a better distribution of wealth…” pic.twitter.com/Vaj2mj6qFx — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 27, 2025

It’s already hard to survive in NYC based on its many backwards policies, but this maniac's ideas should have business owners and other sane people already working on their escape plans.

The legacy media is trying to focus on Mamdani’s religious faith to deflect from the real reason many oppose him.

For anyone saying “People only hate him for being a Muslim” let it be known that I don’t care what his religion is.



I hate him for trying to make communism sound like anything other than what it really is: murder. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) June 27, 2025

If Mamdani gets elected in November, he’ll join forces with someone equally economically illiterate.

Listen to Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez describe capitalism. (WATCH)

Here's AOC trying to define capitalism. Well done NYC. 🤪pic.twitter.com/hPgFpnI2Xl — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 27, 2025

Yikes!



She acts like capitalism is a plague on society, but there are far worse things.



Communism killed 65 to 100 million people in the 20th century. That’s unimaginably worse than capitalism! — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 27, 2025

Capitalism doesn’t distributing wealth”



It’s a platform for anyone to create wealth



That’s a Marxist/Communist talking point— FALSE PREMISE



wealth magically exists & 1% of the population somehow stole it — Nakai Murphy (@kathleen_p19748) June 27, 2025

What has Mamdani and AOC in its sway is the politics of jealousy coupled with a lust for power and control.

Commenters see where this is headed if Mamdani becomes mayor.

Get ready New York your future mayor does not believe in capitalism but will redistribute your earnings to those who do not wish to work, only vote. — Digger310 (@idiocracy310) June 27, 2025

They do that now. pic.twitter.com/6Oz6sgcuiU — Julie Minds (@JoulesMinds) June 27, 2025

Exactly but no where near where he wants to go with it — Digger310 (@idiocracy310) June 27, 2025

Mamdani will take the money from the creators and earners and give it to his voters and those he wants to vote for him in the future. It’s a recipe for societal collapse that will hasten with each person who flees NYC.