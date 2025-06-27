Dem NYC Mayoral Hopeful Mamdani Sets His Sights on Capitalists to Fund His Socialist Utopian Vision

CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:25 AM on June 27, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat Zohran Mamdani is a socialist (some go as far as to call him a communist), and he hates capitalism. Yes, businesses are rightfully scared of this man who essentially plans to destroy their hard-earned livelihoods in the name of equity. Mamdani wants to distribute wealth while enacting policies that actively kill its very creation. Good luck, New York City!

Here’s Mamdani on CNN. (WATCH)

It’s already hard to survive in NYC based on its many backwards policies, but this maniac's ideas should have business owners and other sane people already working on their escape plans.

The legacy media is trying to focus on Mamdani’s religious faith to deflect from the real reason many oppose him.

If Mamdani gets elected in November, he’ll join forces with someone equally economically illiterate.

Listen to Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez describe capitalism. (WATCH)

What has Mamdani and AOC in its sway is the politics of jealousy coupled with a lust for power and control.

Commenters see where this is headed if Mamdani becomes mayor.

Mamdani will take the money from the creators and earners and give it to his voters and those he wants to vote for him in the future. It’s a recipe for societal collapse that will hasten with each person who flees NYC.

