Karmelo Anthony Rep. Says Murder Indictment an Example of What It Means to Be Black in the US

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Texas teen Karmelo Anthony was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, 17, at a high school track meet in April. Metcalf reportedly told Anthony to move as he was sitting in the wrong seat, and Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the heart, killing him almost instantly. The Anthony family made news when they moved into a gated community while raising more than $530,000 from a GiveSendGo.com fundraiser page, allegedly for their legal fees, but also for "security." This editor read some of the comments from those who donated, looking at Anthony as a modern Rosa Parks who refused to give up his seat. Yes, Anthony is black, and Metcalf was white.

We were reminded again on Wednesday that Anthony is black. According to The Post-Millennial, the Anthony family's representative said the murder indictment was "yet another example of what it means to be black in America."

Rep for Karmelo Anthony's family says murder indictment is 'yet another example of what it means to be black in America'https://t.co/6M2j9fG3PZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 25, 2025

The Post Millennial pointed to a post by family rep Dominique Alexander:

From Minister Dominique Alexander:



Today, we were informed by the Collin County District Attorney that Karmelo Anthony has been indicted. As many of you know, this is the first step in a criminal proceeding, and now the legal process will move forward toward trial.



Over the… — Minister Dominique Alexander (@niquealex) June 24, 2025

The post continues:

… past several months, I’ve worked closely with Karmelo’s family to ensure they have the proper legal representation and the support they need to navigate this incredibly complex and emotionally charged case. Let me be honest: It’s easy to go on social media and give an opinion. It’s easy to post without facts. And sadly, even some people who claimed to be supporters have shared misinformation — not always with bad intent, but still harmful. This case involves multiple minors and sensitive details that I cannot and will not speak about publicly. That is why, from the beginning, I have refused to let this be tried in the court of public opinion. There will be a trial. There will be a courtroom. And NGAN is committed to making sure Karmelo receives a fair trial — free from lies, outside interference, and bigotry. To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself — you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down. This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized, and politicized. My involvement — like many others — came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats, and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one. As we move forward, I ask that you: 🙏🏾 Pray for the Anthony family ✊🏾 Stand with us in the fight against white supremacy 🛡️ Support the truth and due process We are steady. We are focused. We are committed. Let justice speak — in the courtroom. — Minister Dominique Alexander President & Founder, Next Generation Action Network @NextGenAction #JusticeForKarmelo #PeoplePower #NGAN #WeWillNotBackDown

No, you won't back down — instead, you'll pull out a knife at a track meet and stab someone in the chest over nothing. He asks the public to "stand with us in the fight against white supremacy" and addresses "the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo." Add to that list the people who believe you don't stab someone in the chest because they asked you to move.

And I guess that young man buried in the ground knows what it means to be white in America? — Linda (@HonestAlways2) June 25, 2025

Race baiting level 100 — OG Gadget 🇺🇸 (@bigmel) June 26, 2025

The fact that he’s black has nothing to do with why he’s being punished. He murdered someone. Therefore, he is being indicted for murder. They can try to spin it all they want, he’s not the victim here. — AmberF (@AmberFaire1) June 26, 2025

They left out "to be a murderer" in America. — TXLau®a🇺🇸 (@Perfectly_Laura) June 26, 2025

He wasn't indicted because he's back.

Just saying. — Wicked Mike (@WickedMike2024) June 26, 2025

Don't stab people. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) June 26, 2025

Trying desperately to turn this murder case into racism. — Gina Albers (@ginafabulosa) June 26, 2025

Racist card will not work this time. — Rays Of New Dawn (@RaysOfNewDawn1) June 26, 2025

Let me fix that.

This is yet another example of what it means to be a black punk who murders people in America.

There. Fixed it. — 🇺🇸1 Pissed Off Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Azraels_Brother) June 26, 2025

So he’s the victim? — Geoff Schembechler (@wolverine12758) June 26, 2025

If he hadn't fatally stabbed another kid, he wouldn't have been indicted for murder. Pretty simple concept. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) June 26, 2025

So the minister, who has his own sketchy legal past, thinks that Anthony should be let off because of white supremacy? Is that it? Good luck making that your defense in court.

