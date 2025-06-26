CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad...
VIP
Editor Who Starts Book Club Has Panic Attack After Reading About 'Contemporary Masculinity...
Not In da Club: Rapper 50 Cent Offers Zohran Mamdani a Quarter Mil...
Dem Chris Van Hollen Says We Must Protect Lying ‘Journalists’ Because They Are...
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Decided Now Was a Good Time to Politicize Summer...
CNN's Brian Stelter Writes About Reporting Vs. Cheerleading After Hegseth 'Attacked' Journ...
Senator John Kennedy Says the Iranian Bombing Leaker Has a History of Disappointing...
LA's Elite Moms: Exploiting Nannies, Evading Laws with Help of LA Times Reporter's...
Bill Kristol Says He's Rapidly Becoming More 'Anti-Anti-Zohran'
GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
Axios: Trump to Limit Sharing Confidential Intel With Congress After Iran Leak
VIP
Ella Emhoff: Nepo Baby, Armpit Hair Aficionado, and Self-Proclaimed Non-Jewish Communist C...
MD 'Model Citizen' Kilmar Abrego Garcia Faces Deportation (Again)—Cue the Left's Tears and...
Egyptian Man on His Way Home After Kicking CBP Working Dog

Karmelo Anthony Rep. Says Murder Indictment an Example of What It Means to Be Black in the US

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Texas teen Karmelo Anthony was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, 17, at a high school track meet in April. Metcalf reportedly told Anthony to move as he was sitting in the wrong seat, and Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the heart, killing him almost instantly. The Anthony family made news when they moved into a gated community while raising more than $530,000 from a GiveSendGo.com fundraiser page, allegedly for their legal fees, but also for "security." This editor read some of the comments from those who donated, looking at Anthony as a modern Rosa Parks who refused to give up his seat. Yes, Anthony is black, and Metcalf was white.

Advertisement

We were reminded again on Wednesday that Anthony is black. According to The Post-Millennial, the Anthony family's representative said the murder indictment was "yet another example of what it means to be black in America."

The Post Millennial pointed to a post by family rep Dominique Alexander:

The post continues:

… past several months, I’ve worked closely with Karmelo’s family to ensure they have the proper legal representation and the support they need to navigate this incredibly complex and emotionally charged case.

Let me be honest:

It’s easy to go on social media and give an opinion.

It’s easy to post without facts.

And sadly, even some people who claimed to be supporters have shared misinformation — not always with bad intent, but still harmful.

This case involves multiple minors and sensitive details that I cannot and will not speak about publicly. That is why, from the beginning, I have refused to let this be tried in the court of public opinion.

There will be a trial.

There will be a courtroom.

And NGAN is committed to making sure Karmelo receives a fair trial — free from lies, outside interference, and bigotry.

To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself — you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down.

This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized, and politicized. My involvement — like many others — came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats, and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one.

As we move forward, I ask that you:

🙏🏾 Pray for the Anthony family

✊🏾 Stand with us in the fight against white supremacy

🛡️ Support the truth and due process

We are steady. We are focused. We are committed.

Let justice speak — in the courtroom.

— Minister Dominique Alexander

President & Founder, Next Generation Action Network 

@NextGenAction

 #JusticeForKarmelo #PeoplePower #NGAN #WeWillNotBackDown

Recommended

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
justmindy
Advertisement

No, you won't back down — instead, you'll pull out a knife at a track meet and stab someone in the chest over nothing. He asks the public to "stand with us in the fight against white supremacy" and addresses "the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo." Add to that list the people who believe you don't stab someone in the chest because they asked you to move.

Advertisement

So the minister, who has his own sketchy legal past, thinks that Anthony should be let off because of white supremacy? Is that it? Good luck making that your defense in court.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals
justmindy
CNN’s Draws ‘On-Air Guest’ Short Straw and Brings on Adam Kinzinger to Bad Mouth Trump’s Iran Bombing Win
Warren Squire
Senator John Kennedy Says the Iranian Bombing Leaker Has a History of Disappointing His Parents
Warren Squire
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Decided Now Was a Good Time to Politicize Summer (Again)
Doug P.
Not In da Club: Rapper 50 Cent Offers Zohran Mamdani a Quarter Mil and One-Way Plane Ticket Out of NYC
Warren Squire
Editor Who Starts Book Club Has Panic Attack After Reading About 'Contemporary Masculinity'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GOP Grows a Spine: Sidesteps Senate Parliamentarian to Stop Food Stamps for Illegals justmindy
Advertisement