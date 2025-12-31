This Brief Summary of CNN's MN Daycare Fraud Investigation NAILS the Pitiful State of 'Journalism'

Earlier today we had a story about a CNN reporter who went to Minneapolis with the obvious intent of discrediting Nick Shirley's viral video looking into Somali daycare fraud in Minnesota.

If you missed it, this was part of CNN's attempt to contact several of the aforementioned daycare centers:

CNN’s effort to discredit Nick Shirley does not work out so well for them. pic.twitter.com/EsVdc0IKuq — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 31, 2025

Polymarket has a summary of what should have been CNN's entire report, because it tells the story more accurately, not to mention a lot faster:

JUST IN: CNN reports that they've called Minnesota daycare centers & most didn't answer, but one of them "confirmed" they're not committing fraud. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 31, 2025

If CNN had been doing a report on an allegation of fraud against a Republican they most certainly would have accepted "no we're not doing that" as a good enough response to debunk the allegation, right? Nah, of course not.

cnn reporter: hi, are you committing fraud?



somali daycare: nope, not here



cnn: our investigation confirms there is no fraud pic.twitter.com/VpmsiZQctd — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦 (@ChiefBoomBoom42) December 31, 2025

“We called the fraudster to ask if they did the fraud and they said no”



Journalism 👍 — Jeremy Moser (@jmoserr) December 31, 2025

Modern corporate media "journalism" remains pitifully predictable.

