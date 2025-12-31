Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'
Delusional Tim Walz Exposes Trump's Evil Genius 'Long Game' With Minnesota Fraud Crackdown

This Brief Summary of CNN's MN Daycare Fraud Investigation NAILS the Pitiful State of 'Journalism'

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on December 31, 2025
meme

Earlier today we had a story about a CNN reporter who went to Minneapolis with the obvious intent of discrediting Nick Shirley's viral video looking into Somali daycare fraud in Minnesota. 

If you missed it, this was part of CNN's attempt to contact several of the aforementioned daycare centers:

Polymarket has a summary of what should have been CNN's entire report, because it tells the story more accurately, not to mention a lot faster: 

If CNN had been doing a report on an allegation of fraud against a Republican they most certainly would have accepted "no we're not doing that" as a good enough response to debunk the allegation, right? Nah, of course not. 

Modern corporate media "journalism" remains pitifully predictable. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats and fraudsters stealing taxpayer money.

