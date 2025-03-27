From Our DEAD Ninja Hands! PM Keir Starmer Announces UK Ninja Sword Ban Starts This Summer and LOL HOOBOY

We seriously thought this was a joke at first.

A parody.

No way this is real; it has to be some ribbing or practical joke from our pals across the pond, yes?

Advertisement

But ... it's not.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is bragging about banning ninja swords in the UK starting this summer.

Confirmed: Ninja swords will be banned by this summer.



When we promise action we take it. https://t.co/gjJEQIMI10 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 27, 2025

We got nothin'. Nada. Zip. Zilch.

Who ARE these people?

Hahahahahaha Jesus Christ — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 27, 2025

Not even sure He can help them at this point.

So I can still visit with mine until summer? — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 27, 2025

Absolutely.

Be sure to ban flails next. Then all your problems will be solved. pic.twitter.com/yzTAg3qsQW — Storm (@stormrobinson) March 27, 2025

You can never be too cautious you know.

This is beyond parody — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 27, 2025

Thank you for finally taking on the scourge of the highly trained Japanese immigrants that have violently invaded your island. — Magills (@magills_) March 27, 2025

Shew! We were super worried about all of those highly trained Japanese immigrants running around with their fancy-schmancy ninja swords.

Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is a better basis for a system of government than this! pic.twitter.com/6NyTShlT0K — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 27, 2025

Kudos for the Python reference.

Ninja sword?

You guys really are a stupid aren't you.

Come get it pic.twitter.com/92G8xPnsVe — Gaijin - Markus (@Founding_Belief) March 27, 2025

NOT FROM OUR DEAD COLD NINJA HANDS!

HA

The Foot Clan does not take this lightly, Prime Minister.



You have made a powerful enemy this day. https://t.co/n2vYME4oAV — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 27, 2025

Indeed, they have.

If you tried this s*** in America https://t.co/ShVDveDFyp pic.twitter.com/bmSbi9hc9F — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2025

There's a reason we decided to STOP being part of their country nearly 250 years ago.

Just sayin'.

The only thing that stops a bad guy with a ninja sword is a good guy with a ninja sword. https://t.co/OnUjgczWlz pic.twitter.com/Ng1VeHkeRN — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 27, 2025

Damn right.

“Keep the ninja swords, but stop allowing the terrorists into the country who use them to harm Britons.” https://t.co/euU2N9ckBm pic.twitter.com/in36vgvUlc — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 27, 2025

There it is.

When I glanced at this, I thought this was someone making fun of the UK, but no, it’s an actual post from the prime minister. https://t.co/ZmvHMYLzyG — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

Same bro, same.

You’ll have to take my katana from my cold dead hands https://t.co/PtFyKkhRJ2 — Kron (@Kronykal) March 27, 2025

Ours too.

What a relief… shamefully scenes like this have become common in the UK https://t.co/qgiSBuMCNi pic.twitter.com/N3Lr5MHcij — FreeMetalGifs⚔️ (@metal_gifs) March 27, 2025

Promises made, promises kept.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

WINNING.

============================================================

Related:

'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations Thread from 2020

Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In Virginia Is Straight-FAFO

Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Created' Audio and It's SO Bad (Listen)

WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST, Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously, SO BREAKING!)

Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)



============================================================

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.