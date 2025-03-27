VIP
From Our DEAD Ninja Hands! PM Keir Starmer Announces UK Ninja Sword Ban Starts This Summer and LOL HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

We seriously thought this was a joke at first.

A parody. 

No way this is real; it has to be some ribbing or practical joke from our pals across the pond, yes?

But ... it's not.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is bragging about banning ninja swords in the UK starting this summer. 

We got nothin'. Nada. Zip. Zilch.

Who ARE these people?

Not even sure He can help them at this point.

Absolutely.

You can never be too cautious you know.

Shew! We were super worried about all of those highly trained Japanese immigrants running around with their fancy-schmancy ninja swords.

Kudos for the Python reference.

NOT FROM OUR DEAD COLD NINJA HANDS!

HA

Indeed, they have.

There's a reason we decided to STOP being part of their country nearly 250 years ago.

Just sayin'.

Damn right.

There it is.

Same bro, same.

Ours too.

Promises made, promises kept.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

WINNING.

