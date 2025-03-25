Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone A...
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the...
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg...
*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That...
Democrats' Latest 'Signal Scandal' Is a Complete Hoax!
Chris Cillizza Mocks Tim Walz’s Delusion of Being the Democratic Savior ... Spoiler:...
WATCH: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Explains We're No Longer Spending Money on Tra...
WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW...
Join Us in the Fight for the Trump Agenda Against Radical, Leftist Activist...
VIP
OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure...
Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As...
'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atlantic's HIT Piece and...
Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame...

WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously SO BREAKING!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on March 25, 2025
Twitchy

BREAKING NEWS! Yup, Sam Stein shared BREAKING NEWS earlier today about Kash Patel.

Breaking. The most BREAKING-EST news you have ever seen break.

So breaking, in fact, that it went from breaking to broken and back to breaking again.

Advertisement

Seriously, it's super-breaking. Like, the most breaking news EVER to break in the history of breaking news.

Are you ready for it? Can you stand it? It's a big story you guys ... brace yourselves.

You know the face you make when you're standing in line at the grocery store and the woman in front of you starts asking if they'll take expired coupons? Yeah, we just made that face.

Not only is it not the 'most pressing news,' Sam, it's not news at all. Then again, for someone like Sam, who spends his days looking for any and everything anti-Trump to highlight and babble about, we suppose this could have been the highlight of his sad, miserable, pathetic little day.

Right?

Where would we be without Sam's dedication to serious journalism, making time to cover what's really important out there. Shew! 

Recommended

Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
Advertisement

*cough cough John Fetterman cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)

*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure He's ALL Torn Up About It

Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As He Calls for Hegseth to Resign

============================================================

Tags: JOURNALISM SAM STEIN KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)
Sam J.
WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces
Sam J.
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg Abbott Remarks
Amy Curtis
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the Left Melting Down Already
Amy Curtis
*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes justmindy
Advertisement