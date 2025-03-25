WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously SO BREAKING!)

BREAKING NEWS! Yup, Sam Stein shared BREAKING NEWS earlier today about Kash Patel.

Breaking. The most BREAKING-EST news you have ever seen break.

So breaking, in fact, that it went from breaking to broken and back to breaking again.

Advertisement

Seriously, it's super-breaking. Like, the most breaking news EVER to break in the history of breaking news.

Are you ready for it? Can you stand it? It's a big story you guys ... brace yourselves.

not the most pressing news, but the collar should be buttoned pic.twitter.com/YiYhieE3Pr — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 25, 2025

You know the face you make when you're standing in line at the grocery store and the woman in front of you starts asking if they'll take expired coupons? Yeah, we just made that face.

Not only is it not the 'most pressing news,' Sam, it's not news at all. Then again, for someone like Sam, who spends his days looking for any and everything anti-Trump to highlight and babble about, we suppose this could have been the highlight of his sad, miserable, pathetic little day.

Glad you are keeping an eye on the important things. — John Tammes (@john_tammes) March 25, 2025

Right?

Where would we be without Sam's dedication to serious journalism, making time to cover what's really important out there. Shew!

He could just wear shorts and a hoodie — Matt (@Heavylifter59) March 25, 2025

*cough cough John Fetterman cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)



*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure He's ALL Torn Up About It

Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As He Calls for Hegseth to Resign

============================================================