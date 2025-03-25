SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

Leave it to Rashida Tlaib to find a way to make the Signal situation about her while embarrassing herself in the process. Nobody fights to defend terrorists as much as Rashida does ... and that's not a good thing.

Case in point, she's very upset that we're all talking more about Jeffrey Goldberg being on a chat he shouldn't have been on than we are about the terrorists who bit the dust. Rashida seems to want us to care about terrorists dying.

They're TERRORISTS.

Just sayin'.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

More heat for using a group chat than for the bombing itself. https://t.co/aH2R5vXiag — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 24, 2025

Katie Pavlich was more than happy to spell things out S-L-O-W-L-Y and simply for terrorist-sympathizer Rashida:

Bombing terrorists.

See?

Short. Simple.

Heck, even Rashida should be able to understand when it's all but spelled out for her this easy.

Katie is a giver that way.

You're right; we should have bombed them more. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) March 25, 2025

I know you love them like brothers, but they’re terrorists, asshat. — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) March 25, 2025

Heh.

So you oppose bombing those who are bombing American ships? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 25, 2025

She's made that very clear over the years.

So you're cool with letting your friends continue to bomb American ships without consequences? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 25, 2025

Of course, she is.

That's just who she is.

