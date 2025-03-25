WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash...
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone A...
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the...
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg...
Democrats' Latest 'Signal Scandal' Is a Complete Hoax!
Chris Cillizza Mocks Tim Walz’s Delusion of Being the Democratic Savior ... Spoiler:...
WATCH: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Explains We're No Longer Spending Money on Tra...
WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW...
Join Us in the Fight for the Trump Agenda Against Radical, Leftist Activist...
VIP
OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure...
Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As...
'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atlantic's HIT Piece and...
Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame...

*SNORT* Katie Pavlich Uses Really SMALL WORDS to Explain to Rashida Tlaib That Terrorists are BAD, M'KAY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Leave it to Rashida Tlaib to find a way to make the Signal situation about her while embarrassing herself in the process. Nobody fights to defend terrorists as much as Rashida does ... and that's not a good thing.

Advertisement

Case in point, she's very upset that we're all talking more about Jeffrey Goldberg being on a chat he shouldn't have been on than we are about the terrorists who bit the dust. Rashida seems to want us to care about terrorists dying.

They're TERRORISTS.

Just sayin'.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Katie Pavlich was more than happy to spell things out S-L-O-W-L-Y and simply for terrorist-sympathizer Rashida:

Bombing terrorists. 

See?

Short. Simple. 

Heck, even Rashida should be able to understand when it's all but spelled out for her this easy.

Katie is a giver that way.

Heh.

Recommended

Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
Advertisement

She's made that very clear over the years.

Of course, she is.

That's just who she is.

============================================================

Related:

WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces

OH NOEZ! David French Is Super Disappointed In Pete Hegseth and I'm Sure He's ALL Torn Up About It

Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As He Calls for Hegseth to Resign

'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atantic's HIT Piece and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame Pete Hegseth Over Chat 'Breach'

============================================================

Tags: KATIE PAVLICH TERRORIST RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously SO BREAKING!)
Sam J.
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)
Sam J.
WOMP! Turns Out the Democrats' ENTIRE Plan of Attack Using Signal Just BLEW UP In Their Big Dumb Faces
Sam J.
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg Abbott Remarks
Amy Curtis
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the Left Melting Down Already
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes justmindy
Advertisement