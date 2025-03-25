WATCH: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Explains We're No Longer Spending Money on Tra...
Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As He Calls for Hegseth to Resign

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

It's good to know Virginians can always count on Senator Mark Warner to make a complete and total tool of himself. We honestly do hope that Glenn Youngkin decides to run against him in 2026 and finally unseat this boil on the butt of Virginia.

He's definitely a strong argument for term limits.

The moment we heard about this Signal issue, we knew Mark would be front and center flopping his hands with weirdly long fingers around, pretending that he takes security SUPER seriously. 

Case in point:

The stakes are high?

What?

And incompetence ... bro.

He is so predictable.

Not to mention kinda sorta stupid, especially with his own history of leaked texts. Remember this?

Well well well, what do we have here?

That would be super rad. We agree.

He really should. Otherwise he's nothing more than a flaming hypocrite.

Oh, in addition to the post on X, he did this as well:

Even Jasmine Crockett knows this is BS, Mark.

Bro.

Dude.

Talk about embarrassing.

============================================================

Related:

'CREDIT to the Trump Admin': Scott Jennings DISMANTLES The Atantic's HIT Piece and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Blue Falcon Says WHAT?! Joey Jones LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Shame Pete Hegseth Over Chat 'Breach'

Cynical Publius Casts Even MORE Doubt on Jeffrey Goldberg's Chat Breach 'Exclusive' With BRUTAL Reminder

Just WOW: Techno Fog Shares Joe Biden’s Written Answers to Special Counsel Hur and Talk About a MUST-READ

Karoline Leavitt Just Needs the FACTS to NUKE Sensationalist Jeffrey Goldberg on Hegseth Chat Breach

============================================================

Tags: MARK WARNER

