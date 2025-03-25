Mark Warner's Own Leaked Russian Collusion Texts Come Back to BITE Him As He Calls for Hegseth to Resign

It's good to know Virginians can always count on Senator Mark Warner to make a complete and total tool of himself. We honestly do hope that Glenn Youngkin decides to run against him in 2026 and finally unseat this boil on the butt of Virginia.

He's definitely a strong argument for term limits.

The moment we heard about this Signal issue, we knew Mark would be front and center flopping his hands with weirdly long fingers around, pretending that he takes security SUPER seriously.

Case in point:

When the stakes are this high, incompetence is not an option.



Pete Hegseth should resign.



Mike Waltz should resign. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 25, 2025

The stakes are high?

What?

And incompetence ... bro.

He is so predictable.

Not to mention kinda sorta stupid, especially with his own history of leaked texts. Remember this?

Hey Mark. Remember when you texted with Oleg Deripaska’s lawyer Adam Waldman about the SSCI “Russia-Collusion” investigation and said you didn’t want a paper trail? pic.twitter.com/OXE8vKkokv — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 25, 2025

Well well well, what do we have here?

Warner needs to resign. — Crazy Cat Lady (@CCLSATX2) March 25, 2025

That would be super rad. We agree.

After reading the transcripts of your conversations, @MarkWarner, YOU should resign. https://t.co/pUv2oSAjBJ — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 25, 2025

He really should. Otherwise he's nothing more than a flaming hypocrite.

Oh, in addition to the post on X, he did this as well:

Senator Warner claimed that Signal is an “unclassified system.”



This is untrue, and many democrats have boasted about the security of the platform.



Jasmine Crockett has previously said, “We have all these Signal chats. If you don’t have Signal, get on Signal, okay? Do not… pic.twitter.com/eS1lyppWPb — Media Lies (@MediasLies) March 25, 2025

Even Jasmine Crockett knows this is BS, Mark.

Bro.

Dude.

Talk about embarrassing.

