Karoline Leavitt Just Needs the FACTS to NUKE Sensationalist Jeffrey Goldberg on Hegseth Chat 'Breach'

It's been fascinating to watch the fallout from the Pete Hegseth chat group breach unfold over the past 24 hours. The same people who celebrated officials deliberately leaking information to the media are pointing fingers and screeching about 'war plans'.

In reality, the more we read and learn about what was discussed in that chat, the more of a nothingburger the entire thing looks like, EXCEPT, of course, how Jeffrey Goldberg got into that chat. Was he added on purpose by a rat? Was it an accident? Was it a setup? As the White House continues to do its due diligence and find out exactly how Goldberg, of all people, ended up in that chat, Karoline Leavitt was front and center this morning dropping a whole lot of truth bombs.

Take a look:

Jeffrey Goldberg is well-known for his sensationalist spin. Here are the facts about his latest story:



1. No “war plans” were discussed.



2. No classified material was sent to the thread.



3. The White House Counsel’s Office has provided guidance on a number of different… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 25, 2025

Post continues:

3. ... platforms for President Trump’s top officials to communicate as safely and efficiently as possible.



As the National Security Council stated, the White House is looking into how Goldberg’s number was inadvertently added to the thread.



Thanks to the strong and decisive leadership of President Trump, and everyone in the group, the Houthi strikes were successful and effective. Terrorists were killed and that’s what matters most to President Trump.

And that's the kicker in all of this, it's Jeffrey Goldberg, who we know is a sneaky, sniveling, lying snake of a human being. The only people who trust Goldberg still think Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people and insulted dead troops.

We're not talking about the smartest, brightest, or greatest thinkers here. Let's put it that way.

But, but, but, why would Jeffrey Goldberg lie? He's from the Atlantic, you know. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 25, 2025

Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic should have simply exited the chat or notified the group that he was incorrectly included.



He should have done the right thing and not tried to create a salacious clickbait story about it. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) March 25, 2025

Goldberg, doing the right thing.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch, our sides.

I didn't see any "plans" in the chat, just a team discussing how Europe is a bunch of freeloaders 🤣 — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 25, 2025

Bingo.

But hey, whatever makes Goldberg and the mouthbreathers who read him feel better.

