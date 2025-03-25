Cynical Publius Makes Jeffrey Goldberg's Chat Breach 'Exclusive' Look Even SHADIER With BR...
Karoline Leavitt Just Needs the FACTS to NUKE Sensationalist Jeffrey Goldberg on Hegseth Chat 'Breach'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on March 25, 2025
Twitchy

It's been fascinating to watch the fallout from the Pete Hegseth chat group breach unfold over the past 24 hours. The same people who celebrated officials deliberately leaking information to the media are pointing fingers and screeching about 'war plans'.

In reality, the more we read and learn about what was discussed in that chat, the more of a nothingburger the entire thing looks like, EXCEPT, of course, how Jeffrey Goldberg got into that chat. Was he added on purpose by a rat? Was it an accident? Was it a setup? As the White House continues to do its due diligence and find out exactly how Goldberg, of all people, ended up in that chat, Karoline Leavitt was front and center this morning dropping a whole lot of truth bombs.

Take a look:

Post continues:

3. ... platforms for President Trump’s top officials to communicate as safely and efficiently as possible.

As the National Security Council stated, the White House is looking into how Goldberg’s number was inadvertently added to the thread. 

Thanks to the strong and decisive leadership of President Trump, and everyone in the group, the Houthi strikes were successful and effective. Terrorists were killed and that’s what matters most to President Trump.

And that's the kicker in all of this, it's Jeffrey Goldberg, who we know is a sneaky, sniveling, lying snake of a human being. The only people who trust Goldberg still think Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people and insulted dead troops.

We're not talking about the smartest, brightest, or greatest thinkers here. Let's put it that way.

Goldberg, doing the right thing.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch, our sides.

Bingo.

But hey, whatever makes Goldberg and the mouthbreathers who read him feel better.

============================================================

