He's NOT Going to Date You! AOC Tries Picking Fight with Elon Musk Over Crowd Size and WOW, That Was Dumb

As Twitchy readers know, AOC and Bernie claim they had 34,000 people at their rally in Denver, CO. As our brilliant, amazing, charming, and fantastic readers also know, there is plenty of evidence to show the crowd was smaller; many of them had been bused in, and tens of thousands of them had attended other rallies.

Advertisement

Almost as if they are paying for their crowds.

Elon Musk chimed in:

It must have hit a little too close to home for Sandy because she responded.

Someone’s butthurt 🥱



At the very least you can find a new, more interesting conspiracy theory to peddle. https://t.co/kGaw5aIclW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 23, 2025





Note that we've seen her post some dumb things before, but this was dumb, even for her.

Butthurt? Really?

How old is this broad?

And please, that she snapped at Musk for his comment on the size of her crowd that makes her the butthurt one ... right?

Grow up. You do realize all the hatred and division is only hurting normal people, some of whom vote for your team. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 24, 2025

Well played.

You know that Musk's assertion is true and so instantly pivot to schoolyard talk.

Which, in succinct form, explains why demagogues like you and Joseph McCarthy always rage along the edges of American politics but never break through. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) March 24, 2025

Oof, this one had to sting at least a little bit.

I don't think you should be bringing up butts to anyone, Sandy.



Besides, we have the GPS data. You are overstating your numbers by close to 50% and your crowd is basically the same rent a mob that goes from lib protest to lib protest. Tell them to at least get new phones. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 24, 2025

GPS data is racist and sexist ... or something.

He’s not going to date you 😂 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) March 24, 2025

Hey, that was our joke!

It’s not a conspiracy theory



It’s GPS data



You’re a fraud — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) March 24, 2025

So stick that in your pipe and smoke it.

============================================================

Related:

DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing Elon Musk and HOOBOY

Didn't Think It Was Possible but Kash Patel Just Made the Biden Admin Look Even SUCKIER (Watch)

WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY

ARGLE BARLE REEE! Cue the Lefty, Never-Trump SHRIEKING Because LOL Trump Just Proved Dems Wrong AGAIN

'Democrats' JESTER': Attorney and Human Wrecking-Ball Mike Davis UNMASKS Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg

============================================================