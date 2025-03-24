Dems MUST Be Held Accountable for Harboring Criminal Illegals (Join Us In Helping...
He's NOT Going to Date You! AOC Tries Picking Fight with Elon Musk Over Crowd Size and WOW, That Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:20 PM on March 24, 2025

As Twitchy readers know, AOC and Bernie claim they had 34,000 people at their rally in Denver, CO. As our brilliant, amazing, charming, and fantastic readers also know, there is plenty of evidence to show the crowd was smaller; many of them had been bused in, and tens of thousands of them had attended other rallies.

Almost as if they are paying for their crowds.

Elon Musk chimed in:

It must have hit a little too close to home for Sandy because she responded.


Note that we've seen her post some dumb things before, but this was dumb, even for her.

Butthurt? Really? 

How old is this broad?

And please, that she snapped at Musk for his comment on the size of her crowd that makes her the butthurt one ... right?

Oof, this one had to sting at least a little bit.

GPS data is racist and sexist ... or something.

Hey, that was our joke!

So stick that in your pipe and smoke it.

============================================================

ELON MUSK AOC

