Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put Themselves Out of Existence'

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson says the Democrat Party is committing political suicide right in front of our eyes. Everything the Democrats are doing points to a group that no longer wants to be a national party. Still, he says the dwindling base loves the party’s tragic trajectory and wants more.

VDH: Democrats “Are Trying To Put Themselves Out of Existence" "They're polling about 27% approval….They're doubling down on street theater. They're disrupting Congress. They're issuing smutty videos." "They're doing all these crazy nihilistic things as they drive down their approval rating." "But the weird thing is, their base apparently wants more of it." “They're trying to, I guess, put themselves out of existence. It's kind of the counterpart to what we watched for four years. Lawfare with Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Fanny Willis, Jack Smith — and all that did was ensure Donald Trump was going to be elected."

Here’s the full exchange on Fox News.

We should just let them keep doing what they’re doing. A little encouragement for Jasmine Crockett and the rest should speed them on their way to irrelevancy.

Democrats are in a corner of sorts. They’re doing what their base demands but if they abandon their base in favor of sanity they’ll lose a huge chunk of their voters. Commenters see it.

We can’t think of a positive thing Democrats have proposed in a long time. The things they consider as positives, like a federal minimum wage, are actually destructive. Commenters don’t know what they are going to do now that large amounts of their funding are being cut.

With Jasmine Crockett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Bernie Sanders leading the way the Democrats look committed to being the 25% (and possibly lower) approval party.