Scott Jennings Roasts Cari Champion for Not Watching the News Before Commenting on It

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Earlier Saturday, we showed you a clip of Scott Jennings on CNN telling the panel that this has been one of the best weeks of President Trump's presidency. He listed all the wins that the Trump administration has racked up, including a U.S.-mediated peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That story, while important, slipped through the cracks a bit with everything else that was going on.

Cari Champion, whoever that is, was a panelist on CNN's "Table for Five" and warned Scott Jennings not to get ahead of himself with that peace deal, which led Jennings to inform her they just announced it in the Oval Office Friday.

"It's not done, it's not done!" she yelled.

More than half. Everyone except Jennings, really.

We wouldn't know, but we wouldn't doubt it. CNN just had MSNBC cast-off Joy Reid on the other night as a panelist.

Just because Champion didn't see it doesn't mean it didn't happen. Maybe if CNN played up the positive news from the Trump administration a bit more, it might have caught her eyeballs.

***

CNN DONALD TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

