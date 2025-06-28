Scott Jennings Roasts Cari Champion for Not Watching the News Before Commenting on It

Earlier Saturday, we showed you a clip of Scott Jennings on CNN telling the panel that this has been one of the best weeks of President Trump's presidency. He listed all the wins that the Trump administration has racked up, including a U.S.-mediated peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That story, while important, slipped through the cracks a bit with everything else that was going on.

Advertisement

Cari Champion, whoever that is, was a panelist on CNN's "Table for Five" and warned Scott Jennings not to get ahead of himself with that peace deal, which led Jennings to inform her they just announced it in the Oval Office Friday.

Pro tip: it's always a good idea to actually watch the news before you comment on it 👇 pic.twitter.com/LxDMeCJuRn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

Receipts, what are they? “Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement on Friday…The agreement marks a breakthrough in talks held by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration…” https://t.co/nXNTgqnzh2 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

Or, if you prefer: “Trump administration officials on Friday oversaw the signing of a U.S.-brokered peace agreement between the the Congo and Rwanda, a deal President Donald Trump said would end "one of the worst wars anyone's ever seen." https://t.co/xNOg22Iku4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

"It's not done, it's not done!" she yelled.

I don't know who Cari Champion is but this is among the most embarrassing things I've ever seen on TV https://t.co/J8vkArhQWE — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 28, 2025

Why does everyone sitting next to you violate personal space protocols 😂 pic.twitter.com/WP74farXWi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2025

It’s weird. And getting worse. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

I think the bosses at @CNN love to see 1/2 of their employees mocked daily. There’s no other reason why they’re still on air — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 28, 2025

More than half. Everyone except Jennings, really.

Shh. Don’t help them out.

Let them continue to “self own” themselves while you get to just sit back and let it happen.



Your facial expressions are also equally as good as your expert analysis.



Easy money. — Fake Maul (@Cato4Jamie) June 28, 2025

Bless her heart — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 28, 2025

Bless you for having to deal with this level of TDS. Sheesh. — Mama45🇺🇸 (@kdlmama) June 28, 2025

She already had her talking points prepared, and they had NOTHING to do with reality. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) June 28, 2025

Even people at CNN don’t watch CNN — Freedom Nexxus (@InfirmaPeribit) June 28, 2025

Advertisement

That’s the lady that got fired from ESPN? — rationalconversations (@really_rational) June 28, 2025

We wouldn't know, but we wouldn't doubt it. CNN just had MSNBC cast-off Joy Reid on the other night as a panelist.

Cari Champion almost makes the insufferable women on “The View” seem bearable — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) June 28, 2025

Just because Champion didn't see it doesn't mean it didn't happen. Maybe if CNN played up the positive news from the Trump administration a bit more, it might have caught her eyeballs.

***