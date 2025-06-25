Joy Reid Argues on CNN that Zohran Mamdani Has More Experience Than Trump

MSNBC finally emancipated itself from conspiracy nut Joy Reid, and now CNN is having her on as a guest panelist? Doesn't she have a podcast to look after like all of the other media talking heads that lost their jobs in recent years?

Not surprisingly, Reid is pleased that a Ugandan Islamist socialist won New York City's Democratic mayoral race Tuesday night. We were waiting for her eyeballs to roll out of their sockets as Arthur Aidala laid into Zohran Mamdani and how even the New York Times had urged readers not to vote for him. Mamdani had a huge following among young, college-educated people who are too young to remember 9/11 and probably took part in pro-Hamas encampments on their campuses — so what if the guy says, "globalize the Intifada"?

Reid finally had to break in and remind Aidala that President Donald Trump's only experience before being elected president was being the host of "The Apprentice," and for goodness' sake, he made Dr. Mehmet Oz part of his administration, so she doesn't want to hear one word about "experience."

Plenty of older New York City voters remember the experience of walking through Times Square in the '70s and '80s. Reid wanted some proof from Aidala that that would be the situation again under a Mayor Mamdani:

THIS AIN'T MSNBC: Joy Reid demands that Arthur Aidala explain exactly how a Mamdani mayoralty would devolve NYC to the bad old days of the 70s. Arthur Aidala obliges. pic.twitter.com/vpMWpyyrq9 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 25, 2025

Reid's argument in this clip is literally, "Donald Trump wasn't qualified to be president, and that was really bad, so let's elect an unqualified mayor of New York!" — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) June 25, 2025

Apparently @Joyannreid needs just a few more months off to “get it together”.



Of all the people @CNN could have join @abbydphillip’s show, it’s really scraping the bottom of the barrel to bring on Joy. Maybe tomorrow night they’ll have on @KeithOlbermann.😳 — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) June 25, 2025

He could've mentioned:

- Legalize sex work

- Decriminalize drug/needle use

- Defund NYPD



Those alone are EXACTLY what New York's problems were in the 70's! — justme_brentg (@justme_brentg) June 25, 2025

The de-evolution of NYC continues apace.😕 — Kwisatz Daderach (@KwisatzDaderach) June 25, 2025

I’m old enough to remember NYC in the ’70s. Good luck NY. Turn the lights out when it’s over. — Wolfram Gauglitz (@gauglitz) June 25, 2025

This little clip shows just how far out of her league Joy Reid is when surrounded by people who actually know what they are talking about. All she's got, all she ever had was "But Donald Trump..." — x (@LAGatorGal) June 25, 2025

I can't believe CNN put her toxicity on camera. — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) June 25, 2025

We can't either. Had they never seen her crazy rants on MSNBC?

They literally deserve what they are about to get — NCC_247 (@Ncc_247) June 25, 2025

Joy Reid is the dumbest human on the planet — Short the Narrative (@ProudMAGACuban) June 25, 2025

The people who think Trump's only experience was The Apprentice....so clueless. I mean most are just pretending not to know, but Reid is pretty dumb. — Missy (@mirandamelendy) June 25, 2025

Yeah, the producers of "The Apprentice" just picked his name out of the phone book at random.

If you didn’t get why Joy Reid was fired, now you know. — Mike Murphy (@MikeMur25778928) June 25, 2025

We honestly don't know what CNN was thinking when they invited Reid on as a panelist. Have they not destroyed their credibility enough?

***