Joy Reid Argues on CNN that Zohran Mamdani Has More Experience Than Trump

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 25, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

MSNBC finally emancipated itself from conspiracy nut Joy Reid, and now CNN is having her on as a guest panelist? Doesn't she have a podcast to look after like all of the other media talking heads that lost their jobs in recent years?

Not surprisingly, Reid is pleased that a Ugandan Islamist socialist won New York City's Democratic mayoral race Tuesday night. We were waiting for her eyeballs to roll out of their sockets as Arthur Aidala laid into Zohran Mamdani and how even the New York Times had urged readers not to vote for him. Mamdani had a huge following among young, college-educated people who are too young to remember 9/11 and probably took part in pro-Hamas encampments on their campuses — so what if the guy says, "globalize the Intifada"? 

Reid finally had to break in and remind Aidala that President Donald Trump's only experience before being elected president was being the host of "The Apprentice," and for goodness' sake, he made Dr. Mehmet Oz part of his administration, so she doesn't want to hear one word about "experience."

Plenty of older New York City voters remember the experience of walking through Times Square in the '70s and '80s. Reid wanted some proof from Aidala that that would be the situation again under a Mayor Mamdani:

We can't either. Had they never seen her crazy rants on MSNBC?

Yeah, the producers of "The Apprentice" just picked his name out of the phone book at random.

We honestly don't know what CNN was thinking when they invited Reid on as a panelist. Have they not destroyed their credibility enough? 

***

