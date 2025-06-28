School Board Member Says the 'Client' of Public Schools Is 'Not the Parent, But the Community'

Back in 2020, this editor published a post on a piece in Harvard Magazine in which Professor Elizabeth Bartholet argued for a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling. Homeschooling, she told the magazine, "not only violates children’s right to a 'meaningful education' and their right to be protected from potential child abuse, but may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society." We think she meant indoctrinated into supporting a Democratic society."

Earlier this week, we reported on Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy David Gates saying that, "The children are always ours. Every single one of them. All over the globe."

As our own Aaron Walker reported Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the right of parents to opt out of lessons for their children. As Walker wrote:

The short version is that a school district was pushing LGBTQ ideology hard during Pride Month, promoting books to be read in class for pre-k through fifth grade, including one called Pride Puppy, which actually tells kids to go back through the book and find the drag queen. It was clearly indoctrination. So, a number of parents, including Muslims and Catholics, demanded that their children be allowed to opt out. The school district didn’t allow it, and neither did any of the lower courts, but the Supreme Court just ruled that the school has to allow the opt out. That’s the bottom line ‘who won’ of it.

Law professor Jonathan Turley wrote a piece on the decision for The Hill, and James Woods picked out this paragraph in particular:

“Iowa school board member Rachel Wall said: ‘The purpose of a public education is to not teach kids what the parents want. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client is not the parent, but the community.’” https://t.co/sQdJ1hrR17 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 28, 2025

So not only do teachers' unions consider your children their property, but they also consider their "client" to be the community. It's like Bartholet wrote above in her defense of banning homeschooling. Public schools teach children to become good citizens, and their religious, white supremacist parents aren't going to do that.

As Turley wrote in his piece, society apparently believes it's mandatory for elementary school children to sit through readings of "stories like 'Prince & Knight' about two male knights who marry each other, and 'Love Violet,' about two young girls falling in love. Another, 'Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope,' discusses a biological girl who begins a transition to being a boy."

"The client is not the parent, but the community."



The teachers think it's their job to make sure their children don't turn out to be transphobes like their parents.

