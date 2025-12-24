Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
Peak Christmas Nerdery: Full Probability Analysis of Why the Home Alone Family Slept...
Conservative Clash: Bari Weiss Allegedly Turns on Megyn Kelly After She Snubs CBS...
A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
Cali's Insane Solution to Wildfires: Force 2M Homeowners to Rip Out Gardens Instead...
Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check
Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Left...
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who...
VIP
Belated Festivus Grievances: X's Broken Algo, Scams Stealing Billions, and Anti-Semitism C...
ICE Aims to Speed Up Deportations by Renovating Warehouses to Hold 80,000 Illegals...
A Biden Covid Christmas: Four Years Ago It Wasn’t Sugar Plums Dancing in...
They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke...
Ratio Alert! PBS Lets Us Know How Many 'People in Small Vessels' Have...
Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss

Margaret Sullivan Says Journalism's Goal Is to 'Afflict the Comfortable and Comfort the Afflicted'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 24, 2025
Twitter

The freak-out over CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss holding back a 60 Minutes segment on the CECOT prison in El Salvador continues. How dare she ask that the segment include some mention of the on-the-record statements given by the White House, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security?

Advertisement

We've heard a lot of hot takes about Weiss — including that she'd kill the story of escaped inmates from Dachau staggering into a newsroom in 1930s Berlin — but we're also learning about journalism itself. Guardian US columnist Margaret Sullivan's take on Weiss is that the role of the journalist is to "afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted." Is that what they teach in journalism school?

Sullivan writes:

A broadcast-news neophyte, Weiss has no business in that exalted role. She proved that beyond any remaining doubt last weekend, pulling a powerful and important piece of journalism just days before it was due to air, charging that it wasn’t ready. Whatever her claims about the story’s supposed flaws, this looks like a clear case of censorship-by-editor to protect the interests of powerful, rich and influential people.

Journalism is supposed to “afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted”, but Weiss seems to have it backwards.

What happened to the five Ws: who, what, where, when, and why? Ever since Watergate, budding journalists seem to think their job is to take down Republican presidents.

Recommended

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
Brett T.
Advertisement

So "the afflicted" are supposed to open up their copies of The New York Times in the morning and feel comforted? We're pretty sure their subscriber base is the comfortable.

Advertisement

Today's journalists sure do think highly of themselves. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

60 MINUTES CBS NEWS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
Brett T.
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI
Brett T.
Conservative Clash: Bari Weiss Allegedly Turns on Megyn Kelly After She Snubs CBS Debate with Alex Cooper
justmindy
A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
Gordon K
Peak Christmas Nerdery: Full Probability Analysis of Why the Home Alone Family Slept Through the Alarm
justmindy
Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch Brett T.
Advertisement