Rep. Ritchie Torres Howls 'Racism!' at KBJ Critics, Conveniently Amnesiac About Biden's DEI Brag-Fest

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Criticizing Ketanji Brown Jackson is now just racism according to Rep. Ritchie Torres. 

Or maybe Justice Brown Jackson is not behaving like a serious person and she deserves to be criticized.

That might be the reason.

They should stop saying they were only hired for their gender or race. 

Yes, the Right literally repeating what the Left says is now 'racism'.

justmindy
If the Left is looking for someone to blame, they should check the mirror. 

The Left thinks they have discovered the ultimate Catch 22.

They have no real selling points at this moment. 

The Left is hurting their own candidates by making these type of claims.

This is a problem of their own making. 



 

