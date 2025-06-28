Rep. Ritchie Torres Howls 'Racism!' at KBJ Critics, Conveniently Amnesiac About Biden's DEI Brag-Fest

Criticizing Ketanji Brown Jackson is now just racism according to Rep. Ritchie Torres.
“Diversity hire” and “DEI hire” have become 21st-century racial slurs on the far right—invented by moral and intellectual mediocrities to demean Black professionals who far surpass them in talent and achievement. pic.twitter.com/feqwJAODo0— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 28, 2025
Or maybe Justice Brown Jackson is not behaving like a serious person and she deserves to be criticized.
Gee, I wonder why this is happening. https://t.co/kGFN2Z9o8J pic.twitter.com/PhNPzl5srX— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) June 28, 2025
That might be the reason.
(If Democrats want people like KBJ to stop being referred to as diversity hires, they should stop prefacing their hires with how the goal with their hire is to gain more diversity.) https://t.co/rX5EjnXNpZ— Sunny (@sunnyright) June 28, 2025
They should stop saying they were only hired for their gender or race.
Was she or was she not hired - at least in small not-small part - because of her skin color? https://t.co/hjrPmhEZZS— Michael Hausam (@MPHaus) June 28, 2025
Biden: I chose her because she is a non white woman— Bern Errakaunt (@BernErrakaunt) June 28, 2025
Kirk: Biden chose her because she is a non white woman
Idiots: WOW RACIST MUCH!? https://t.co/ZstE9W9c4f
Yes, the Right literally repeating what the Left says is now 'racism'.
See, the thing is, Ritchie, when you pre-announce that you’re going to hire someone based on skin color, that person becomes a diversity hire by default. Everyone, and I mean everyone, loses from racial discrimination. You should already know this. https://t.co/VfOzMJMPxX— GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 28, 2025
Recommended
If the Left is looking for someone to blame, they should check the mirror.
She was literally chosen because she is black. Just ask Joe Biden. https://t.co/QwjqWLb5CH— Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) June 28, 2025
But wait, didn’t Joe Biden pretty much announce that she was a diversity hire? You can’t have it both ways. You can’t pat yourself on the back for insisting on a black female, and then somehow be insulted when someone complains that you prioritized race and gender over talent.… https://t.co/rqH4O54tfx— Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) June 28, 2025
The Left thinks they have discovered the ultimate Catch 22.
I'm convinced this man's tweets are concocted in a lab on the worst possible way to sell the Democratic party. https://t.co/c2wyUSy3Jh— A. T. Jones (@FeelItInMyJones) June 28, 2025
They have no real selling points at this moment.
Biden announced he would appoint a black woman to SCOTUS, and he did.— melanie haber 🏴☠️ (@melsorbit) June 28, 2025
That is 'DEI Hire' BY DEFINITION.
And Democrats cheered him for it.
What changed? https://t.co/Xf2ueBVLYL
Biden literally said he would only nominate a black women and then he did it.— NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) June 28, 2025
The very definition and irrefutable evidence of a DEI hire.
Kamala Harris too.
The Left is hurting their own candidates by making these type of claims.
Her labeling as a diversity hire was by the left. No one on the right had anything to do with it.— Matt Wright (@mattwr) June 28, 2025
This is a problem of their own making.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member