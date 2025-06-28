Sean Duffy DROPS Eric Swalwell Over L.A. ICE Riot Costs and Even Goes...
Even Zoolander Wasn't This Dumb: Irony Alerts Blare as Ben Stiller Worries About 'Political Retribution'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 28, 2025
Wilson Webb/Paramount Pictures via AP

One of our favorite aspects of leftists, particularly celebrity leftists, is how blissfully un-self-aware they all are, devoid of any sense of irony or their own hypocrisy.

This is usually on display with their many climate scam crusades, but also in their moving-goalpost definitions of 'fascism,' depending on whether their friends are in charge or not. 

This week, actor Ben Stiller had our irony meters exploding as he rent his garments while telling everyone how scared he was about 'political retribution' under the Trump administration. Watch: 

You know, listening to that, we're becoming convinced that Stiller's famous male model character, Derek Zoolander, was basically just a self-portrait.

Be careful at the gas station, Ben. 

We particularly like how Stiller brings up January 6 at the end (because the left is obsessed with January 6), without even a hint of irony. 

It sure sounds like Stiller is worried that Republicans might do EXACTLY what his Democrat friends did. 

And he expects sympathy for that. 

Parents labeled domestic terrorists for speaking up at school board meetings, pro-lifers charged for singing or silently praying outside abortion factories ... funny how Stiller never said a peep about any of that punishment of wrongthink. 

Sara Radovanovich was an accomplished set designer and stylist who probably worked with a lot of Stiller's friends. Her fiancé, Jay Johnston (the former voice of Jimmy Pesto on the popular animated show Bob's Burgers), attended the January 6 rally. For that, Hollywood not only destroyed Johnston's career but blackballed Radovanovich as well. 

Stiller didn't have anything to say about political retribution then. And he owes Radovanovich an apology. 

Then, of course, there is the most famous example of retribution of all: our current President. 

The rule, as always, is: It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Yes, this is how only talking to a homogenous group of leftists for your entire life, and never engaging with people who disagree with you, rots your brain. 

Stiller's hypocrisy aside, it is amusing that he is so self-important that he believes President Trump even gives two rips about him. 

They live in a world of make-believe. 

It shouldn't surprise anyone that they cannot draw a line between that and reality, and that they all suffer from delusions of grandeur.

Hey, that's what WE said. LOL.

HA. 

Heck, they don't have to buy him from us. They can have him for free. 

Some might claim that Stiller is being deliberate with his fever dreams about being politically persecuted.

For some others on the left, that is almost certainly true.

In Ben Stiller's case, however -- like Simple Jack or Zoolander -- he's just too dumb to even hear himself.

