Even Zoolander Wasn't This Dumb: Irony Alerts Blare as Ben Stiller Worries About 'Political Retribution'

One of our favorite aspects of leftists, particularly celebrity leftists, is how blissfully un-self-aware they all are, devoid of any sense of irony or their own hypocrisy.

This is usually on display with their many climate scam crusades, but also in their moving-goalpost definitions of 'fascism,' depending on whether their friends are in charge or not.

This week, actor Ben Stiller had our irony meters exploding as he rent his garments while telling everyone how scared he was about 'political retribution' under the Trump administration. Watch:

Hollywood elitist Ben Stiller is claiming the Trump administration could target him in a wave of political retribution.



He says people might face consequences from the government simply for saying something “wrong,” and he believes he could be one of them. pic.twitter.com/PhHxkEHj9U — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 28, 2025

You know, listening to that, we're becoming convinced that Stiller's famous male model character, Derek Zoolander, was basically just a self-portrait.

Be careful at the gas station, Ben.

We particularly like how Stiller brings up January 6 at the end (because the left is obsessed with January 6), without even a hint of irony.

Hi @BenStiller:



Write us back if you get thrown in jail for four years without bond or a speedy trial because you were designated as a "domestic terrorist" because you "trespassed" into a public building after being waved in by Capitol Police, you ridiculous tool. https://t.co/d54BQeXT6O — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) June 28, 2025

It sure sounds like Stiller is worried that Republicans might do EXACTLY what his Democrat friends did.

And he expects sympathy for that.

Someone really needs to enlighten @BenStiller about what Biden’s DOJ did to thousands of Americans for disagreeing with the government. https://t.co/f4l6dVhTfY — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 28, 2025

Parents labeled domestic terrorists for speaking up at school board meetings, pro-lifers charged for singing or silently praying outside abortion factories ... funny how Stiller never said a peep about any of that punishment of wrongthink.

Oh, does he mean like how the Biden administration and Stiller’s Hollywood pals targeted my family and destroyed our lives?? Go cry to your pal Zelensky, you delusional nepo baby. https://t.co/9PT2HDqvki — Sara Radovanovitch (@the_cats_meowww) June 28, 2025

Sara Radovanovich was an accomplished set designer and stylist who probably worked with a lot of Stiller's friends. Her fiancé, Jay Johnston (the former voice of Jimmy Pesto on the popular animated show Bob's Burgers), attended the January 6 rally. For that, Hollywood not only destroyed Johnston's career but blackballed Radovanovich as well.

Stiller didn't have anything to say about political retribution then. And he owes Radovanovich an apology.

Then, of course, there is the most famous example of retribution of all: our current President.

What’s the rule on persecuting political opponents? https://t.co/u89VzGV5t5 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 28, 2025

The rule, as always, is: It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Do the useful idiots of the left think that we ha e seen this gig before? The left always accuses others of what they have done orcare planning to do.



The are so stuck in the echo chamber. https://t.co/AFZzuUYg13 — Patriot Jester- "ultra radicalized MAGA extremist" (@CuttingEdgeDino) June 28, 2025

Yes, this is how only talking to a homogenous group of leftists for your entire life, and never engaging with people who disagree with you, rots your brain.

Stiller's hypocrisy aside, it is amusing that he is so self-important that he believes President Trump even gives two rips about him.

@BenStiller is really full of himself lol He isn't that important - no one cares. — Mesachick (@Mesachick1) June 28, 2025

As if Pres Trump cares about this loser. — thomas J (@rightgay27) June 28, 2025

Why do all these Hollywood idiots think they're so important? Trump doesn't have time to care about you, dumba**. — Bill DeWahl (@CostanzasATMpin) June 28, 2025

They live in a world of make-believe.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that they cannot draw a line between that and reality, and that they all suffer from delusions of grandeur.

We all thought Zoolander was a character and we were wrong. https://t.co/DLlr1CNxYF pic.twitter.com/gw7QAnZ49S — Jason Jones (@psujwj) June 28, 2025

Hey, that's what WE said. LOL.

As always.



How do I make it about me. 🤨



I imagine you’ll survive this, Ben. https://t.co/PFRp9vlzlK pic.twitter.com/XpsFHP2LXz — Potential Role Model (@ZenGhola_X) June 28, 2025

Can we sell Simple Jack back to Flaming Dragon? https://t.co/XMSNX2KSgk — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 28, 2025

HA.

Heck, they don't have to buy him from us. They can have him for free.

Some might claim that Stiller is being deliberate with his fever dreams about being politically persecuted.

For some others on the left, that is almost certainly true.

In Ben Stiller's case, however -- like Simple Jack or Zoolander -- he's just too dumb to even hear himself.