Gender Ideology Is So MESSED UP a DOCTOR Doesn't Get Why It's Wrong to Give a Healthy Boy Estrogen

There's no lack of idiotic takes when it comes to the Left's blind support of gender ideology and 'gender affirming care.' They will twist themselves into logic pretzels to justify their wholesale abuse of kids, no matter how inconsistent or downright absurd their arguments end up being.

Take this, for example, which was allegedly penned by a doctor:

A doctor wrote these two paragraphs. A DOCTOR.https://t.co/aF7eMXRp8r pic.twitter.com/rk1WsnuRRm — Ben Appel (@benappel) June 26, 2025

Let us explain this to you, doc:

Primary ovarian insufficiency is an actual medical condition requiring hormone treatment. A woman's ovaries are not working properly and need medical intervention.

Gender dysphoria is a mental condition that is not addressed by giving a 'transgender girl' (read: a boy) female hormones, including estrogen.

Estrogen harms that boy.

Got it, doc?

if a man is feeling feminine and his delusion goes so far as to make him think he is a woman, would not the better avenue be to give him MALE hormones to correct the imbalance that is obviously a part of the problem? Seems giving him estrogen would simply worsen the problem. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 27, 2025

Or mental health services that aren't contingent on 'affirming' his delusions.

S**t like this is why I’ve considered leaving medicine for years. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) June 27, 2025

It's going to drive good healthcare providers away, for sure.

Yes, it also would be considered a crime to give someone without any medical condition at all morphine as opposed to a patient receiving post-op pain relief.



In this case, you are giving a girl, who should be making these levels of estrogen naturally, a supplement to make up for… — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) June 27, 2025

Bingo.

Cut off a limb with gangrene, you're a hero.



Cut off a perfectly healthy limb, cook it up, and eat it, and suddenly you're a criminal.



Where's the sense in it?! — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) June 27, 2025

Same thinking.

Prison or cult deprogamming, doctor, please take your pick. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) June 27, 2025

Either one is fine by us.

I recently did brain surgery on a patient with a brain tumor, I'm a hero.

I did brain surgery on a person who had no need for it, I'm a villain.

Yes, yes you are https://t.co/Vw8IDGmRNa — Mick, New and Improved ✝ (@veatchme) June 27, 2025

That's exactly how this works.

You give radiation to a cancer kid - you're a hero.



You give radiation to a healthy kid who wants to become an Avenger - suddenly they're slapping the cuffs on you. https://t.co/3uLujiNrpe — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 27, 2025

Those monsters.

This is like saying, “I could be jailed for administering chemotherapy to a child without cancer and that’s illegal in several states”



Yes, it should be illegal https://t.co/4rEbn5fk1F — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 28, 2025

It absolutely should be.

Doctor: "If I were to prescribe cocaine as an anesthetic for a surgical procedure, that is entirely uncontroversial. But if I prescribe it to a depressed man and advise him to self-administer it off the backside of a sex worker, suddenly it's illegal. Make it make sense!" https://t.co/HKuPmRkVS0 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 27, 2025

This writer chuckled at this one.

Well done.

A doctor not understanding the difference between male and female hormones and how they affect the opposite gender is insane. https://t.co/hirpiA8NQe — Chris Galdeen (@CGaldeen11) June 28, 2025

That's putting it mildly.

