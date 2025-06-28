Gender Ideology Is So MESSED UP a DOCTOR Doesn't Get Why It's Wrong to Give a Healthy Boy Estrogen

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on June 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's no lack of idiotic takes when it comes to the Left's blind support of gender ideology and 'gender affirming care.' They will twist themselves into logic pretzels to justify their wholesale abuse of kids, no matter how inconsistent or downright absurd their arguments end up being.

Take this, for example, which was allegedly penned by a doctor:

Let us explain this to you, doc:

Primary ovarian insufficiency is an actual medical condition requiring hormone treatment. A woman's ovaries are not working properly and need medical intervention.

Gender dysphoria is a mental condition that is not addressed by giving a 'transgender girl' (read: a boy) female hormones, including estrogen.

Estrogen harms that boy.

Got it, doc?

Or mental health services that aren't contingent on 'affirming' his delusions.

It's going to drive good healthcare providers away, for sure.

Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
justmindy
Bingo.

Same thinking.

Either one is fine by us.

That's exactly how this works.

Those monsters.

It absolutely should be.

This writer chuckled at this one.

Well done.

That's putting it mildly.

