ARGLE BARLE REEE! Cue the Lefty, Never-Trump SHRIEKING Because LOL Trump Just Proved Dems Wrong AGAIN

Democrats are working very hard to convince whoever will listen to them that Trump voters now have 'buyer's remorse' for some reason. Sure, the border is secure, illegals are leaving, wars are coming to an end, communities are safer, men are getting out of women's sports, and an impressive amount of fraud and waste is being cut from government spending, BUT SURE, Republicans have buyer's remorse.

Totally.

Our favorite is when they claim Trump's economic plans are hurting us.

About that:

TRUMP EFFECT: Hyundai will announce a $20 billion investment in the U.S. later today — including $5.8 billion for a steel plant in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/5p24wg3gBq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 24, 2025

NO WAY. You mean the guy who's been a successful businessman for decades knows more about money than public servants with their thumbs up their backsides? Say it ain't so.

But wait, there's more!

Since Trump took office, a staggering $2.924 trillion in investment has flowed into the United States:



- UAE $1.4 trillion

- Saudi Arabia $600 billion

- Hyundai $20 billion

- Apple $500 billion

- Nvidia over $100 billion

- SoftBank, Oracle, OpenAI $100 billion

- TSMC $100… pic.twitter.com/ErxSVM4aSy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025

Post continues:

- TSMC $100 billion - Johnson & Johnson $55 billion - CMA CGM Group $20 billion - Eli Lilly $27 billion - Merck $1 billion - GE Aerospace $1 billion

This is INDEED the Trump effect.

And we voted for it. Absolutely.

