Cussing ‘Cave’ Man: Eric Swalwell and Dem Party Refuse to Evolve to Court...
An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest...
Chants and Rants: Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! What Are We Protesting? We Don’t...
Scott Jennings: Human-Sized Easter Bunnies are Demonic and Must Be Eliminated!
Democrats Truly Madly Deeply Love MS-13 in Viral Video - Jamie Raskin and...
California Bill Could Ban Kids From Riding Up Front Until They’re 16
Salena Zito Reminds Us Vast Swaths of America Have a Different View on...
Naval Academy Removes 381 Books From Library in DEI Purge
Elon Derangement Syndrome: Pregnant Woman Seriously Injured After Rock Smashed Through Tes...
VIP
UK Woman Arrested for Holding a 'Here to Talk, If You Want' Sign...
Frank Luntz Doesn't Know Anyone Who Wants to Work in a Garment Factory
Avoiding 'Financial Calamity:' Treasury Sec Bessent Explains Trump's Economic Plans Aim to...
‘Hands Off!’ Protests in DC Feature Mini-Guilliotine
After DOJ Dust-Up, AG Pam Bondi Restores Gun Rights to Actor Mel Gibson,...

Will We Heed the Warning? China Shuts Down Britain's Last Blast Furnace Ending Virgin Steel Production

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

England learned a valuable, if not painful, lesson recently. When you make a deal with the devil, the price is most often your soul.

The last blast furnaces in the British town of Scunthorpe will close. The Chinese owners of British Steel, Jinge, have canceled all future orders of the iron ore, coal, and raw materials needed to keep the plant operational.

Advertisement

England will no longer be able to create virgin steel. Leaving the country completely dependent on foreign suppliers.

Specifically, they've lost the ability to produce virgin steel. Virgin steel is created by smelting iron ore to remove impurities and mixing it with other minerals in a superheated metallurgy process. The Industrial Revolution was born in England and built with British steel. They sold the last of their ability to forge virgin steel to a Chinese company, and now that legacy is gone. It's okay, though we're sure China would never prevent Jinge, who purchased the British Steel assets in 2020, from providing England with all the steel they needed if they needed to rebuild their military infrastructure. Being reliant on a communist country for an essential infrastructure product will be fine.

The United States is currently facing a similar situation and hoping to avoid a similar fate. In late 2023, Japan's Nippon Steel made an offer to acquire struggling United States Steel. The $14.3 billion offer included over a billion dollars in upgrades to US Steel's Mon Valley Works near Pittsburgh. These mills are among the last in the states to produce virgin steel. Without the influx of cash and the desperately needed upgrades, the Mon Valley works would most likely be closed. Leaving America, like England, dependent on foreign producers.

Recommended

An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest Video
Warren Squire
Advertisement

In December 2024, the Biden Administration announced that it would block the sale, citing national security concerns. This left the future of US Steel in doubt.

Donald Trump did not reverse the Biden Administration's decision when he took office in January, but he didn't let the deal die. He brought the parties together to negotiate, suggesting that Nippon invest enough money to allow US Steel to make the upgrades they needed and become a minority owner. The deal would provide Nippon with increased access to the US market while allowing US Steel to remain a US-owned company. It looked as if US Steel would be saved by the art of the deal.

Nippon has since made a counteroffer, adding an additional six billion dollars to acquire majority ownership of the company as negotiations continued.

The sticking point is still majority ownership, and tariffs may help close the deal. In addition to increasing its access to the US market, a finalized deal with US Steel would give Nippon enough US production to avoid being tariffed, even as a minority owner.

Advertisement

The deal is not complete until it's signed, but both sides seem optimistic. If completed, the deal will alleviate national security concerns, leaving US Steel's headquarters in Pittsburgh, Nippon will get tariff-free access to the US market, and the American steel industry will be more competitive against imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Most of all, virgin steel will remain a viable American commodity. 

If we learned anything from England, we'll do it all without selling our souls.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Tags: CHINA ECONOMICS ECONOMY ENGLAND GDP JAPAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest Video
Warren Squire
Cussing ‘Cave’ Man: Eric Swalwell and Dem Party Refuse to Evolve to Court Working Class Voters
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings: Human-Sized Easter Bunnies are Demonic and Must Be Eliminated!
Warren Squire
Democrats Truly Madly Deeply Love MS-13 in Viral Video - Jamie Raskin and Protesters Approve (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Salena Zito Reminds Us Vast Swaths of America Have a Different View on Tariffs After Struggling for Years
Amy Curtis
Sharia Law in Texas? Greg Abbott Halts Construction on 'EPIC' Islamic City Near Dallas
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest Video Warren Squire
Advertisement