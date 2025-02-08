DOE Demonstration: Trump Says Democrats Don’t Love America and Calls Maxine Waters a...
Did the Art of the Deal Just Save US Steel? Donald Trump Thinks So

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  12:30 AM on February 08, 2025
AP Photo/Frank Austin, file

Shortly after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, President Donald Trump announced that Nippon Steel would be dropping its 14.1 billion dollar bid to acquire United States Steel and would instead 'heavily invest' in the ailing American steel company without taking a majority stake.

President Biden kiboshed the deal in December, citing national security concerns.

Details of the deal were not released, but the President will mediate a meeting with Nippon Steel next week.

“U.S. Steel is a very important company to us. It was the greatest company in the world for years, many years ago, 80 years ago. And we didn’t want to see that leave. And it wouldn’t actually leave. But the concept, psychologically, was not good. So they’ve agreed to invest heavily in U.S. Steel as opposed to own it, and that sounds very exciting.”

A finalized deal would be welcome news to US Steel. An influx of capital is desperately needed to upgrade the company's aging plants and save thousands of jobs.

The deal between the allied nations didn't end with steel. Japan is also interested in ethanol, ammonia, liquid natural gas, and auto manufacturing.

He will have to work on separating Nissan and Nippon, but if Trump can bring this all to fruition, Japan's investments could exceed one trillion dollars.

Increasing exports, saving American jobs, creating new jobs and new manufacturing, all in one meeting,

We're not tired of winning at all.

If deal-making is art, this one is shaping up to be a masterpiece.

