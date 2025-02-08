Did the Art of the Deal Just Save US Steel? Donald Trump Thinks So

Shortly after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, President Donald Trump announced that Nippon Steel would be dropping its 14.1 billion dollar bid to acquire United States Steel and would instead 'heavily invest' in the ailing American steel company without taking a majority stake.

President Biden kiboshed the deal in December, citing national security concerns.

“Biden couldn’t see past the optics, and Trump is a master of optics.”



https://t.co/U5QhSPZEps — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) February 7, 2025

Details of the deal were not released, but the President will mediate a meeting with Nippon Steel next week.

“U.S. Steel is a very important company to us. It was the greatest company in the world for years, many years ago, 80 years ago. And we didn’t want to see that leave. And it wouldn’t actually leave. But the concept, psychologically, was not good. So they’ve agreed to invest heavily in U.S. Steel as opposed to own it, and that sounds very exciting.”

A finalized deal would be welcome news to US Steel. An influx of capital is desperately needed to upgrade the company's aging plants and save thousands of jobs.

Good news for us that work at US Steel. Thanks president trump and America first policies https://t.co/PErFbFdYSM — Iron Range Rocks and Cows (@angry_ande) February 7, 2025

The deal between the allied nations didn't end with steel. Japan is also interested in ethanol, ammonia, liquid natural gas, and auto manufacturing.

He will have to work on separating Nissan and Nippon, but if Trump can bring this all to fruition, Japan's investments could exceed one trillion dollars.

At a press conference today, Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba indicated that Japan was interested in importing #ethanol, #LNG and #ammonia from the United States. Trump responded that Iowa, Nebraska & other farm states will be very happy. #corn #biofuels https://t.co/1zFgX0lLtk — Corey Lavinsky (@biofuelslaw) February 7, 2025

$1,000,000,000,000 deal



Japan will buy ethanol, LNG & ammonia from the U.S.



Canada and Biden both missed this opportunity to deal with an eager Japan



Plus, US Steel Deal is now an investment not a purchase. 👇 https://t.co/0SEMrzrgmq — Illinois is broke and corrupt (@IsIllinois) February 8, 2025

Trump has saved US Steel, kept Japanese investments for it AND was able to get Japanese car companies to invest here for new factories. — Real Political Data (@RealPData) February 7, 2025

Increasing exports, saving American jobs, creating new jobs and new manufacturing, all in one meeting,

God bless President Trump! — American Patriot 🇺🇸 (@JWe9378) February 7, 2025

He’s wrong. I’m not tired of all this winning. — Cecil Q. Crawford (Your/Mom) (@FixedAssetLedge) February 7, 2025

We're not tired of winning at all.

If deal-making is art, this one is shaping up to be a masterpiece.