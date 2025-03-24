'Game OVER': Even Bill Maher HAS to Admit We're Seeing the END of the Democrat Party In Real Time (Watch)

We are living in historic times, especially in the world of politics. Right now, at this moment, we are watching one of the two main parties self-destructing in real-time... and it couldn't happen to a more deserving party. Suppose when they so badly overplayed their hand in 2020 (and during Biden's term) they set themselves up for this; heck, even Bill Maher knows it.

Watch this:

Bill Maher says it’s over for the Democrat Party. So many people are fleeing Blue States they’re about to lose Congressional seats



“This looks like game over”



Losing Congressional Seats:



- California is projected to lose 3 seats

- New York 2 seats

- Minnesota 1 seat

- Oregon 1… pic.twitter.com/jEwu1Lt0Tw — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 23, 2025

Post continues:

- Oregon 1 seat - Rhode Island 1 seat - Illinois 1 seat Gaining Congressional Seats- Texas- Florida- Idaho- Utah “This looks like game over. The reason why people are voting with their feet is a lot of what your book is about. Taxes and regulation” “People are leaving these kind of states for places where they're not feeling the heavy breath of government on them. It's not that hard for Democrats to understand this, but they seem to be incapable of doing anything about it.”

Sadly, these same people take their voting habits with them and ruin the areas they're moving to.

See central Virginia.

Unless they change how they vote, fleeing won’t do them any good. — AuthentiKate ☂️ (@kateiswell) March 24, 2025

Exactly.

Their party is in complete free fall and it is absolutely stunning to watch them continue to double down on their ways. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 23, 2025

I'm more worried about those Democrats who are moving to the Red States and bringing their Blue ways with them. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) March 24, 2025

That was a great interview - a lot of truth bombs dropping there…. — CaptainTLB60 (@CaptainTLB60) March 24, 2025

Maher has been dropping more and more of those lately, so either he legitimately sees the problems within his own party, or he wants to keep his show, and he knows if he doesn't try and appeal to all viewers, he's done.

Probably a little bit of both.

