'Game OVER': Even Bill Maher HAS to Admit We're Seeing the END of the Democrat Party In Real Time (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on March 24, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We are living in historic times, especially in the world of politics. Right now, at this moment, we are watching one of the two main parties self-destructing in real-time... and it couldn't happen to a more deserving party. Suppose when they so badly overplayed their hand in 2020 (and during Biden's term) they set themselves up for this; heck, even Bill Maher knows it.

Watch this:

Post continues:

- Oregon 1 seat

- Rhode Island 1 seat

- Illinois 1 seat

Gaining Congressional Seats- Texas- Florida- Idaho- Utah

“This looks like game over. The reason why people are voting with their feet is a lot of what your book is about. Taxes and regulation”

“People are leaving these kind of states for places where they're not feeling the heavy breath of government on them. It's not that hard for Democrats to understand this, but they seem to be incapable of doing anything about it.”

Sadly, these same people take their voting habits with them and ruin the areas they're moving to.

See central Virginia.

Exactly.

Maher has been dropping more and more of those lately, so either he legitimately sees the problems within his own party, or he wants to keep his show, and he knows if he doesn't try and appeal to all viewers, he's done.

Probably a little bit of both.

============================================================

