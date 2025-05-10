Arrested Newark Mayor Update: 'Wild to Have Your Own Political Director Admit You Committed a Crime'

The mayor of Newark, New Jersey is now playing the victim after being arrested and accused of trespassing inside an ICE detention facility. A couple of Democrat members of Congress were also there and again proving that their party's top priority is making sure criminal illegals aren't deported.
On MSNBC Baraka said his rights were violated:
🚨Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, now facing a federal trespassing charge, says he will confer with his lawyers on possible legal action — claims “they completely violated my rights."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025
“They obviously targeted me." pic.twitter.com/r6wxAqYY81
So much for "no one is above the law." Apparently the Democrats think trespassing at a federal facility is one of their rights.
Meanwhile, Baraka's political director is getting ratioed to the moon for this attempted justification containing an admission:
Mayor @rasjbaraka was arrested while peacefully entering the illegal ice detention center #freethedisappeared #freeras #freethedisappeared #freeras pic.twitter.com/j6mMtiPFMP— Sam Blackwood (@SamMBlackwood) May 9, 2025
Breaking the law is OK as long as it's done "peacefully"? And of course it depends on what your definition of "peaceful" is:
“Peaceful” pic.twitter.com/FLPoK6aky7— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 9, 2025
"Mostly peaceful" but at least it wasn't also "fiery."
At least Baraka's office admitted it:
Wild to have your own political director admit you committed a crime.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 9, 2025
A local official is not allowed in a federal facility like this without federal permission. The protections the members of Congress have do not extend to the local mayor. https://t.co/ODTEeRDwma
Gonna be hilarious when your tweet is used as evidence to prove your boss committed a crime. You… you just admitted it 😂😂😂— Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 9, 2025
That would be something else!
“Hey guys, look! My boss broke the law!” https://t.co/2mxC38gQ45— John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 9, 2025
When a staffer admits his boss committed a federal crime. https://t.co/rb88tYc4wA— Daniel Guss (@TheGussReport) May 9, 2025
File that under W for "with friends like these..."
Some insurrections are ok I guess. https://t.co/YTyKG69y5y— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 9, 2025
It was "D"ifferent this time.
