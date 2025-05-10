Arrested Newark Mayor Update: 'Wild to Have Your Own Political Director Admit You Committed a Crime'

The mayor of Newark, New Jersey is now playing the victim after being arrested and accused of trespassing inside an ICE detention facility. A couple of Democrat members of Congress were also there and again proving that their party's top priority is making sure criminal illegals aren't deported.

On MSNBC Baraka said his rights were violated:

🚨Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, now facing a federal trespassing charge, says he will confer with his lawyers on possible legal action — claims “they completely violated my rights."



“They obviously targeted me." pic.twitter.com/r6wxAqYY81 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

So much for "no one is above the law." Apparently the Democrats think trespassing at a federal facility is one of their rights.

Meanwhile, Baraka's political director is getting ratioed to the moon for this attempted justification containing an admission:

Breaking the law is OK as long as it's done "peacefully"? And of course it depends on what your definition of "peaceful" is:

"Mostly peaceful" but at least it wasn't also "fiery."

At least Baraka's office admitted it:

Wild to have your own political director admit you committed a crime.



A local official is not allowed in a federal facility like this without federal permission. The protections the members of Congress have do not extend to the local mayor. https://t.co/ODTEeRDwma — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 9, 2025

Gonna be hilarious when your tweet is used as evidence to prove your boss committed a crime. You… you just admitted it 😂😂😂 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 9, 2025

That would be something else!

“Hey guys, look! My boss broke the law!” https://t.co/2mxC38gQ45 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 9, 2025

When a staffer admits his boss committed a federal crime. https://t.co/rb88tYc4wA — Daniel Guss (@TheGussReport) May 9, 2025

File that under W for "with friends like these..."

Some insurrections are ok I guess. https://t.co/YTyKG69y5y — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 9, 2025

It was "D"ifferent this time.