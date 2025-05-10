Arrested Newark Mayor Update: 'Wild to Have Your Own Political Director Admit You Committed a Crime'

Bet She's Spitting Mad NOW: Psycho Leftist Who Hocked a Loogie on Ed...
Doug P. | 11:25 AM on May 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

The mayor of Newark, New Jersey is now playing the victim after being arrested and accused of trespassing inside an ICE detention facility. A couple of Democrat members of Congress were also there and again proving that their party's top priority is making sure criminal illegals aren't deported. 

On MSNBC Baraka said his rights were violated:

So much for "no one is above the law." Apparently the Democrats think trespassing at a federal facility is one of their rights. 

Meanwhile, Baraka's political director is getting ratioed to the moon for this attempted justification containing an admission:

Breaking the law is OK as long as it's done "peacefully"? And of course it depends on what your definition of "peaceful" is:

"Mostly peaceful" but at least it wasn't also "fiery."

At least Baraka's office admitted it: 

