About Tim Walz Backpedaling on Tesla Hate? Here's the REAL Reason He Changed His Tune and LOL (Watch)

Tim Walz was one of the most unpopular candidates EVER to run for VP.

We imagine the only person more unpopular than him was the harpy on the ticket with him.

Advertisement

*cough cough*

And considering they were the best the Democrats had to run in 2024? Yeah, that's not good for the party. But it's great for Republicans and, of course, Americans. Heck, we're still not tired of winning yet, and it's been two months now.

Watch this dill-hole prance around, trying to backpedal while blaming others for not having a sense of humor about his really stupid comments on Tesla stock.

NEW: Tim Walz says he was totally joking when he celebrated Tesla stock going down, says Elon Musk makes him unhealthy.



The comment came after Walz apparently didn’t realize his own pension plan owns Tesla stock.



“I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a… pic.twitter.com/w1QHAYyvco — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2025

Post continues:

... joke. These people have no sense of humor.” This guy is the biggest moron ever nominated as VP. Truly impressive.

And not in a good way.

So it's our fault he was too damn dumb to realize he actually has Tesla stock.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Tim Walz is a gift to the Republican Party. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 23, 2025

"If i was the richest man in the world, i'd be on the street handing out money."



That's reason #500 as to why youre not the richest man in the world — Jacob (@jcubhilton) March 23, 2025

Smartass? Nobody would ever accuse Tim Walz of acting smart, he couldn’t identify intelligence if it slapped him in the face 😂 — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) March 23, 2025

He thinks a whole lot more of himself than the rest of us do.

That's a fact.

“I have to be careful about being a smartass," says the dumbass. 🙄 — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) March 23, 2025

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

TRAGIC: Reddit Lefties RAGE Because **Checks Notes** Things Are More Affordable Under Trump (No, Really)

Lawfare EXTRAORDINAIRE! Deet-Filled Thread Calls OUT Dirty, Woke, Leftist Law Firms Running D.C. and WOW

'Incredibly DIRTY Tactic': Nick Sortor Exposes Group BEHIND Shady Influencing in DAMNING Thread

Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Terrorism

YAAAS! Dan Bongino's Message for Bad Guys 'About to Have a REAL BAD Time Soon' Will Make You Fist-PUMP

============================================================