CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants

About Tim Walz Backpedaling on Tesla Hate? Here's the REAL Reason He Changed His Tune and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on March 23, 2025
Twitter

Tim Walz was one of the most unpopular candidates EVER to run for VP. 

We imagine the only person more unpopular than him was the harpy on the ticket with him.

*cough cough*

And considering they were the best the Democrats had to run in 2024? Yeah, that's not good for the party. But it's great for Republicans and, of course, Americans. Heck, we're still not tired of winning yet, and it's been two months now.

Watch this dill-hole prance around, trying to backpedal while blaming others for not having a sense of humor about his really stupid comments on Tesla stock.

Post continues:

... joke. These people have no sense of humor.”

This guy is the biggest moron ever nominated as VP. Truly impressive.

And not in a good way.

So it's our fault he was too damn dumb to realize he actually has Tesla stock.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Lawfare EXTRAORDINAIRE! Deet-Filled Thread Calls OUT Dirty, Woke, Leftist Law Firms Running D.C. and WOW
Sam J.
He thinks a whole lot more of himself than the rest of us do.

That's a fact.

And fin.

