We Are SOOO BACK! Dan Bongino Has a Message and Anti-American, Hate-Filled Bad Guys Better Buckle UP

We don't know about you all, but knowing that Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are at the FBI finally making the protection of American citizens the priority of the agency has made us feel a whole lot better than we did under Biden. Granted, Biden targeted parents for daring to speak out at school board meetings so our so-called paranoia was a teensy bit justified.

Bongino has been excellent in his role already, sharing updates and keeping us all informed about what they are doing day in and day out for our country.

This update has a friendly 'warning' at the end for 'the bad guys,' and we kinda sorta totally love it.

Take a look:

In the best interests of openness and transparency I’d like to make a habit out of posting regular information updates.



-The work going on inside of the FBI is saving lives. Most of it is done in silence due to its sensitive nature, but it is laudable. I had high expectations… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) March 21, 2025

His post continues:

... for the good guys, and they’ve been surpassed. -Yes, the good guys know critical mistakes were made. Accountability and transparency are the ONLY options, and the Director and I are committed to it. -The Director and I are both working tirelessly to reward the incredible work going on, while simultaneously looking at improvements and reforms to better serve you. More will be coming in the following weeks and months. -Stay tuned in the coming weeks and months, as we continue to work on the pressing issues, for more good news on the openness and transparency fronts. -I promise you, if you’re one of the bad guys, you’re about to have a really bad day soon.



God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

Hell. Yeah.

It's really a breath of fresh air to see the FBI doing actual police work and not tracking down and arresting Patriots. Now get the Democrat operatives out...... — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 21, 2025

Agreed.

Don't forget about the corrupt politicians. Democrat, Republican...makes no difference, just hold them accountable for their criminal acts. — Mario (@NerfFries) March 21, 2025

Let's do THIS!

