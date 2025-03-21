Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Te...
We Are SOOO BACK! Dan Bongino Has a Message and Anti-American, Hate-Filled Bad Guys Better Buckle UP

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on March 21, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

We don't know about you all, but knowing that Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are at the FBI finally making the protection of American citizens the priority of the agency has made us feel a whole lot better than we did under Biden. Granted, Biden targeted parents for daring to speak out at school board meetings so our so-called paranoia was a teensy bit justified.

Advertisement

Bongino has been excellent in his role already, sharing updates and keeping us all informed about what they are doing day in and day out for our country.

This update has a friendly 'warning' at the end for 'the bad guys,' and we kinda sorta totally love it.

Take a look:

His post continues:

... for the good guys, and they’ve been surpassed.

-Yes, the good guys know critical mistakes were made. Accountability and transparency are the ONLY options, and the Director and I are committed to it.

-The Director and I are both working tirelessly to reward the incredible work going on, while simultaneously looking at improvements and reforms to better serve you. More will be coming in the following weeks and months.

-Stay tuned in the coming weeks and months, as we continue to work on the pressing issues, for more good news on the openness and transparency fronts. 

-I promise you, if you’re one of the bad guys, you’re about to have a really bad day soon.

God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

Hell. Yeah.

Sam J.
Agreed.

Let's do THIS!

