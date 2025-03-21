SNORT* John Fetterman LEVELS AOC for Snarking at Dems Over the CR and Lefties Lose Their Freaking MINDS

Do you want to read something scary? We're pretty sure the Democrats are either going to run AOC for president in 2028 OR push her for VP with someone like Bernie Sanders, who will be just shy of a million years old at that point. Imagine that. America run by a communist who was kicked out of a hippie commune for being too lazy and a bartending socialist democrat. Yeah, that would end our country as we know it.

Advertisement

And we thought Biden and Kamala were bad.

AOC is even taking shots at her own party as if she's somehow higher up on the leftist food chain.

John Fetterman was less than amused:

Fight “harder”—a stunt that would have harmed millions and plunged us into chaos.



We kept our government open.



Deal with it. pic.twitter.com/B7NvcidNfa — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 21, 2025

Yeah, deal with it.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is gonna be fun.

🔥Nothing say fight oligarchy more than taking a private jet yourself. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/SerERXowwP — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) March 21, 2025

Or owning three homes.

The funniest part of this is how angry lefties are at Fetterman for talking smack about AOC:

You’re wrong.



And I’m a constituent of yours, and a long time voter of yours that’s going to vote against you, next time you’re up for reelection.



Deal with that . — Dittie (@DittiePE) March 21, 2025

Might as well put on MAGA hats...didn't a fierce fighter once say such words.



You could have sent a clean 30 day back to the house. pic.twitter.com/wFYN1rjqMw — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) March 21, 2025

Keeping the government open for the sake of Israel is not a wining argument. — Abdi (@BLACKTIVIST5) March 21, 2025

You're a conservative wannabe. — Americano (@moraltreason) March 21, 2025

Gosh, there seems to be a lot of trouble in Lefty-ville these days.

We need a real Dem to primary Fetterman in the next election. You might as well cross over to the MAGA world. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 21, 2025

Atta boy, let John know who's boss.

Heh.

Newsflash: The "stunts" the current Admin. are pulling ARE harming millions and plunging the nation into Constitutional chaos.



Dems appear disorganized, confused ... leaderless.



We elected you to challenge actions you know are bad for the nation (like the CR) ... not roll over. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) March 21, 2025

Yeah, go with that argument, bro. That's a real winner for the Democrats.

============================================================

Related:

Completely FAKE! Sean Parnell Just ENDED the Fake-News Spreading NYT and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives

'Roll the TAPE!' Randi Weingarten Blatantly LIES About Wanting Kids Back in School and HOO BOY (Watch)



Hillary Clinton Once Again Reminds Us All How LUCKY We Are That Trump WHOOPED Her in 2016 (Watch)

Left Can't MEME! Viral Finder of R-Words Account 'Finds' Lefty X User Secular Talk AND LOL We're Dead Now

============================================================