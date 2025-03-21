AFT President Randi Weingarten's Sign About 'Protecting Our Kids' Gets Fact Checked and...
Why Are Transgender People So Violently Angry With Tesla?

*SNORT* John Fetterman LEVELS AOC for Snarking at Dems Over the CR and Lefties Lose Their Freaking MINDS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on March 21, 2025
Meme

Do you want to read something scary? We're pretty sure the Democrats are either going to run AOC for president in 2028 OR push her for VP with someone like Bernie Sanders, who will be just shy of a million years old at that point. Imagine that. America run by a communist who was kicked out of a hippie commune for being too lazy and a bartending socialist democrat. Yeah, that would end our country as we know it.

And we thought Biden and Kamala were bad.

AOC is even taking shots at her own party as if she's somehow higher up on the leftist food chain.

John Fetterman was less than amused:

Yeah, deal with it.

This is gonna be fun.

Or owning three homes.

The funniest part of this is how angry lefties are at Fetterman for talking smack about AOC:

Gosh, there seems to be a lot of trouble in Lefty-ville these days. 

Atta boy, let John know who's boss.

Heh.

Yeah, go with that argument, bro. That's a real winner for the Democrats.

