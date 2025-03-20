Left Can't MEME! Viral Finder of R-Words Account 'Finds' Lefty X User Secular Talk AND LOL We're Dead Now

If we've said it once, we've said it a bazillion times; the Left can't meme. We've also said when people show you who they really are, believe them, and honestly, in this situation, both points work. First, if you've spent time on X, you have likely come across a new viral account called @IfindRetards. Now, to be fair, we don't typically cover troll accounts. However, this account has gone viral and is doing so in a way that makes sense ... so it's kind of our job to cover it.

As free speech absolutists, we may disagree with what you say, but we will fight for your right to say it.

Unless you're a complete, mouth-breathing, floopty-dupe like this guy:

See what we mean?

They just can't meme.

And you know, when he saw this, he thought, 'Oh yeah, that'll show 'em!' Then he probably drooled a little bit and sang along with his favorite Taylor Swift song.

Entire RF:

Don't buy bud light

Don't buy from Target

Don't go to the NFL.



BURN DOWN TESLA DEALERS, DAMAGE CARS AND TERRORIZE OWNERS.



You retards are terrorists. — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) March 20, 2025

When Republicans boycott, we simply don't give a company our money. It's pretty simple and fairly successful.

When Democrats boycott, they set stuff on fire, threaten people's lives, and terrorize anyone who dares disagree with them.

We are not the same.

