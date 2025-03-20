VIP
Hillary Clinton Once Again Reminds Us All How LUCKY We Are That Trump...
Greenpeace OUT: Activist Org Will Likely Fold After Judge Rules It Must Fork...
Mazie Hirono Loses It After GOP Senator Dunks on Her Over Military Deployments...
This Is Who They Are: Jasmine Crockett Asks Leftists to 'Take Down' Tesla,...
Dems Cheer Terror Attacks: Get Roasted For It!
'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE...
Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting...
Elizabeth Warren Runs Over Biden In Rush to Accuse Trump of a WH...
Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman...
Tim Walz Stomps on Self-Awareness AND Projection Rakes During His 'Get Money Out...
Women's Rights CHAMP Harry Sisson's 1st Post After Being Exposed As a Total...
Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman in...
VP Vance Throws Shade at Kamala’s Vodka-Fueled Reign of Word Salad Wackery
VIP
Daily Beast Sounds Alarm About Trump's 'Bonkers' Plan for the Kennedy Center (Yeah,...

Left Can't MEME! Viral Finder of R-Words Account 'Finds' Lefty X User Secular Talk AND LOL We're Dead Now

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on March 20, 2025
Meme

If we've said it once, we've said it a bazillion times; the Left can't meme. We've also said when people show you who they really are, believe them, and honestly, in this situation, both points work. First, if you've spent time on X, you have likely come across a new viral account called @IfindRetards. Now, to be fair, we don't typically cover troll accounts. However, this account has gone viral and is doing so in a way that makes sense ... so it's kind of our job to cover it.

Advertisement

As free speech absolutists, we may disagree with what you say, but we will fight for your right to say it.

Unless you're a complete, mouth-breathing, floopty-dupe like this guy:

See what we mean?

They just can't meme.

And you know, when he saw this, he thought, 'Oh yeah, that'll show 'em!' Then he probably drooled a little bit and sang along with his favorite Taylor Swift song.

Entire RF:

When Republicans boycott, we simply don't give a company our money. It's pretty simple and fairly successful.

When Democrats boycott, they set stuff on fire, threaten people's lives, and terrorize anyone who dares disagree with them.

We are not the same.

============================================================

Related:

'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART

Recommended

'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART
Sam J.
Advertisement

Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman Over DOGE and GUESS How That Went

Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Are Legit

SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists

============================================================

Tags: BOYCOTT LEFT LEFTIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART
Sam J.
Mazie Hirono Loses It After GOP Senator Dunks on Her Over Military Deployments to the Border
Doug P.
Greenpeace OUT: Activist Org Will Likely Fold After Judge Rules It Must Fork Over $667 MILLION in Damages
Amy Curtis
Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman Over DOGE and GUESS How That Went
Sam J.
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists
Sam J.
This Is Who They Are: Jasmine Crockett Asks Leftists to 'Take Down' Tesla, Musk As Her Birthday Present
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART Sam J.
Advertisement