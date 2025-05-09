BOOM: Karoline Leavitt Drops a Mic on WH Journos Suggesting Trump's Profiting From His Position

Another White House briefing brought with it more reporters getting verbal wedgies from Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Today's example happened when one or two reporters insinuated that President Trump is in some way profiting from the presidency. A mic drop ensued that landed on the media and the Biden family:

Advertisement

.@karolineleavitt slams reporter for eluding Trump is profiting from his position:



"I don’t remember these questions being asked of my predecessor about a career politician who was profiting off this office."



Mic drop pic.twitter.com/CKZxSR1Zx5 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 9, 2025

"I don’t remember the same types of questions being asked of my predecessor about a career politician who was clearly profiting off of this office." Nope, the media did nothing but make excuses for the Bidens or call corruption stories "Russian misinformation," etc.

Press Sec @karolineleavitt obliterates reporter for suggesting President Trump, who donates his entire presidential salary and left a life of luxury for public service, is profiting from his position:



"I don’t remember the same types of questions being asked of my predecessor… pic.twitter.com/wKlCjJpgMC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 9, 2025

These "reporters" need to worry less about people who arrived to public service already wealthy and left the same way and more about those who have been career "public servants" and somehow ended up quite wealthy.

Joe didn’t just cash in on his public service, he turned it into a family business. — Tush (@TushSapa) May 9, 2025

Those questions were never asked of Joe Biden💯💯 — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) May 9, 2025

Maybe some of the press didn't feel like they had to ask the question when the answer was so incredibly obvious.

Here's a bonus video of Leavitt giving journos a civics lesson after Trump said "you're fired" to the Librarian of Congress:

.@PressSec schools a Fake News reporter: "Who is the head of the executive branch? The President of the United States. He has a right to fire people within the executive branch. It's pretty simple." pic.twitter.com/wKQzLC5T1L — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 9, 2025

It's really that simple, journos.