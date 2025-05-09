It's Not Just Private Planes! Check Out Where Bernie 'Mr. Oligarchy' Sanders Stays...
Tim Miller: America Has Become ‘An Oppressive Hell for Non-Citizens’

BOOM: Karoline Leavitt Drops a Mic on WH Journos Suggesting Trump's Profiting From His Position

Doug P. | 2:42 PM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Another White House briefing brought with it more reporters getting verbal wedgies from Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt. 

Today's example happened when one or two reporters insinuated that President Trump is in some way profiting from the presidency. A mic drop ensued that landed on the media and the Biden family: 

"I don’t remember the same types of questions being asked of my predecessor about a career politician who was clearly profiting off of this office." Nope, the media did nothing but make excuses for the Bidens or call corruption stories "Russian misinformation," etc. 

These "reporters" need to worry less about people who arrived to public service already wealthy and left the same way and more about those who have been career "public servants" and somehow ended up quite wealthy.

Maybe some of the press didn't feel like they had to ask the question when the answer was so incredibly obvious.

Here's a bonus video of Leavitt giving journos a civics lesson after Trump said "you're fired" to the Librarian of Congress:

It's really that simple, journos.

