Border Patrol Videos From Biden vs. Trump Years Prove All We Needed Was a New President

Before Joe Biden even took office in January of 2021, he notoriously urged people to illegally "surge to the border" if he were to end up in the White House. That's exactly what happened, all while Biden, Harris and Mayorkas held the door wide open and let millions and millions of illegals stream unvetted into the country. That has had tragic consequences for many Americans.

When the issue of illegal immigration and open borders started dragging down the Democrats' chances in the November election, Biden and Harris began blaming Congress and Trump for not passing border legislation. Team Trump then took office and quickly secured the border and started enforcing immigration laws, and the contrast couldn't more obvious:

Border Patrol just posted this epic before vs after video pic.twitter.com/EcQHbxvBEF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 9, 2025

During his speech to a joint session of Congress earlier this year, Trump said "we didn't need new legislation, all we needed was a new president" and that's so true.

A lot has changed in the past few months! At its peak, this facility required about 750 employees to process thousands of illegal aliens every week, totaling about 700,000 over three years. Now, this empty lot serves as a reminder that the border is more secure than ever. pic.twitter.com/INII8AptMM — U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector (@USBPChiefDRT) May 7, 2025

Amazing. Meanwhile, Biden's laughably mumbling about Trump making the country less secure.

All it took was a real POTUS https://t.co/wZgKmzdRju — Joseph DeSouza (@Joe_DeSouza) May 9, 2025

Visual evidence of how the Marxist left Democrats hate the US, you, and your children's future. https://t.co/nOSx7K85dL — John Doe by choice (@Mulvasbane) May 9, 2025

The Democrats continue to make it clear who their real "priorities" are.

So, Mayorkas vs Noem no comparison.



When will Mayorkas be indicted https://t.co/6aw9AItdYx — Rita Real (@ritareal) May 9, 2025

People from the previous administration to be held accountable.