Kristi Noem Beclowns Dem Sen. Chris Murphy With Reminder About the Kind of...
VIP
Rep. Eric Swalwell Trips All Over Dem Lawfare While Getting Triggered About DOJ...
Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER to Be an...
Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter Dies Aged 85
Bill Melugin Again Adds Context You Don't Get In the Headline About Grandmother...
America First! JD Vance Says the India-Pakistan Conflict Is Fundamentally None of Our...
Seismic Stadium: Jumping Virginia Tech Metallica Fans Make ‘Enter Sandman’ a Richter Scale...
Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is...
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Military Transition: Pete Hegseth Sets June 6th for Transgender Service Members to Resign...
VIP
Tim Miller: America Has Become ‘An Oppressive Hell for Non-Citizens’
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Media Weeps for Granny's Deportation, Skips Her 20-Year Illegal Run and Military Base...
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules Topless Woman Is Not Guilty of Indecent Exposure

Border Patrol Videos From Biden vs. Trump Years Prove All We Needed Was a New President

Doug P. | 1:03 PM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Before Joe Biden even took office in January of 2021, he notoriously urged people to illegally "surge to the border" if he were to end up in the White House. That's exactly what happened, all while Biden, Harris and Mayorkas held the door wide open and let millions and millions of illegals stream unvetted into the country. That has had tragic consequences for many Americans.

Advertisement

When the issue of illegal immigration and open borders started dragging down the Democrats' chances in the November election, Biden and Harris began blaming Congress and Trump for not passing border legislation. Team Trump then took office and quickly secured the border and started enforcing immigration laws, and the contrast couldn't more obvious:

During his speech to a joint session of Congress earlier this year, Trump said "we didn't need new legislation, all we needed was a new president" and that's so true. 

Recommended

Kristi Noem Beclowns Dem Sen. Chris Murphy With Reminder About the Kind of People Dems Prioritize
Doug P.
Advertisement

Amazing. Meanwhile, Biden's laughably mumbling about Trump making the country less secure.

The Democrats continue to make it clear who their real "priorities" are.

People from the previous administration to be held accountable.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kristi Noem Beclowns Dem Sen. Chris Murphy With Reminder About the Kind of People Dems Prioritize
Doug P.
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News
Warren Squire
America First! JD Vance Says the India-Pakistan Conflict Is Fundamentally None of Our Business
Grateful Calvin
Bill Melugin Again Adds Context You Don't Get In the Headline About Grandmother Facing Deportation
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly Hopes 20-Year-Old Intern Was Running the Pope’s Twitter Account
Brett T.
NYT: West Point Is to Educate, Not Indoctrinate, Says Professor Who's Quitting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kristi Noem Beclowns Dem Sen. Chris Murphy With Reminder About the Kind of People Dems Prioritize Doug P.
Advertisement