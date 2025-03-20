Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting...
Elizabeth Warren Runs Over Biden In Rush to Accuse Trump of a WH...
Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman...
Tim Walz Stomps on Self-Awareness AND Projection Rakes During His 'Get Money Out...
Women's Rights CHAMP Harry Sisson's 1st Post After Being Exposed As a Total...
Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In...
VP Vance Throws Shade at Kamala’s Vodka-Fueled Reign of Word Salad Wackery
VIP
Daily Beast Sounds Alarm About Trump's 'Bonkers' Plan for the Kennedy Center (Yeah,...
NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues Are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee...
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By...
'Check This Out!' Rep. Chip Roy Shows Tim Walz Know What Gives Republicans...
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA...
Kevin O’Leary Blasts Tim Walz for Rooting Against the Tesla Stock in His...
Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret

'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on March 20, 2025
Meme

So far, DOGE has shuttered seven federal agencies.

We hope they're only getting started, especially after reading this deep-dive thread from Luke Rosiak about the most DOGE-able agency of all time. If you weren't ticked off before you WILL BE now.

Advertisement

This is insane.

Oh yeah, we told you this is bad.

It gets worse.

Nice work if you can get it. 

Sheesh.

Recommended

Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman Over DOGE and GUESS How That Went
Sam J.
Advertisement

Remember, we were the ones footing the bill you guys. This money came from OUR POCKETS.

We got nothin'.

Man, we are in the wrong line of work. 

Heh.

Advertisement

Leased a BMW with a government credit card.

Leased a BMW on YOUR DIME.

Told you, infuriating.

============================================================

Related:

Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting Officially SUSPENDED on X

Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman Over DOGE and GUESS How That Went

Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Are Legit

SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists

============================================================

Tags: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MONEY TAX DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman Over DOGE and GUESS How That Went
Sam J.
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists
Sam J.
Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting Officially SUSPENDED on X
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Were Legit
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Runs Over Biden In Rush to Accuse Trump of a WH Ethics Violation
Doug P.
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman Over DOGE and GUESS How That Went Sam J.
Advertisement