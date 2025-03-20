'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART

So far, DOGE has shuttered seven federal agencies.

We hope they're only getting started, especially after reading this deep-dive thread from Luke Rosiak about the most DOGE-able agency of all time. If you weren't ticked off before you WILL BE now.

This is insane.

One of the 7 federal agencies shuttered by DOGE on Friday is the most DOGE-able agency of all time. FMCS (before the pandemic!) had a 9-story K Street tower for 60 employees. Its halls were lined with oil paintings of those employees, and other art purchased from the boss's wife pic.twitter.com/mOfF5aL6KZ — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 19, 2025

Oh yeah, we told you this is bad.

It gets worse.

It used its office tower as a luxury lounge for employees, with an in-house gym, smoking lounge, and in-office showers. It listed its top employee as being on a six-year-long business trip to DC, so he'd have his rent & all meals paid for, just for showing up to work. pic.twitter.com/pHN1gOIKWk — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 19, 2025

Nice work if you can get it.

Sheesh.

It steered $1,500-a-day contracts to friends, and jobs to relatives. Its employees "unblocked" abuse protections on their purchase cards, and used them to spend $18,000 at a jewelry store, their wife's cell phone, and cable at their vacation home. pic.twitter.com/8tw5qydDEj — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 19, 2025

Remember, we were the ones footing the bill you guys. This money came from OUR POCKETS.

FMCS existed as a slush fund for employees to live luxury lives. There was no expense they wouldn't bill to the government. One charged the feds for his personal storage unit, used to store photo albums of his dog Buster, even after he retired. pic.twitter.com/AtIGIp3AqY — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 19, 2025

We got nothin'.

The Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service exists to offer voluntary mediation between unions & management. But many arbitrators do this; its real purpose was simply to pay employees, who constantly billed for travel to luxury destinations to "raise awareness" of its existence. pic.twitter.com/BJMdeTUoUN — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 19, 2025

Man, we are in the wrong line of work.

Heh.

Its preposterously entitled and audacious employees even leased a BMW with a government card. When investigators & auditors sounded the alarm about blatantly illegal conduct, FMCS fired THEM!



Even the few work-related expenses were ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/JTP3Vhht7U — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 19, 2025

Leased a BMW with a government credit card.

Leased a BMW on YOUR DIME.

Told you, infuriating.

