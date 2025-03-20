Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting Officially SUSPENDED on X

As Twitchy readers know, Rick Wison was slapped with a 30-day lock on X for posting violent rhetoric. This is not the first time Wison has said or written something stupid, but it IS the first time we've seen anyone hold him accountable. You'd have thought openly talking about someone needing to put a bullet in Trump would have been bad enough, but oh no.
Being Rick, after his account was locked, he got all big and bad about 'triggering' Elon Musk and made a video.
Yes, we're sure it was Musk being triggered, not Rick acting like a complete choad.
The Lincoln Project shared his video since, you know, he couldn't.
Heh.
.@TheRickWilson got banned for 30 days on Twitter. Find out how he triggered Elon Musk: https://t.co/Ecf02hVXyr— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 20, 2025
Welp, guess who just found out after he eff'd around?
That would be Rick, whose original 30-day lock has become a full suspension. At least with a lock, the individual knows it's not permanent, and often, they can still send private messages to others. A suspension is a whole new beast ...
So from 30 days to a full suspension lol. Guess Elon didn't like my video from last night.— Rick Wilson (@therickwilson.bsky.social) March 20, 2025 at 9:32 AM
[image or embed]
And of course, he's still going with the idea that he triggered Musk and didn't actually break X's rules.
He's really not the brightest crayon in the box.
This was a quote tweet of Rick Wilson this morning.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2025
So he apparently got suspended. pic.twitter.com/Qv2T5oT62s
He did indeed.
