Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting Officially SUSPENDED on X

As Twitchy readers know, Rick Wison was slapped with a 30-day lock on X for posting violent rhetoric. This is not the first time Wison has said or written something stupid, but it IS the first time we've seen anyone hold him accountable. You'd have thought openly talking about someone needing to put a bullet in Trump would have been bad enough, but oh no.

Advertisement

Being Rick, after his account was locked, he got all big and bad about 'triggering' Elon Musk and made a video.

Yes, we're sure it was Musk being triggered, not Rick acting like a complete choad.

The Lincoln Project shared his video since, you know, he couldn't.

Heh.

.@TheRickWilson got banned for 30 days on Twitter. Find out how he triggered Elon Musk: https://t.co/Ecf02hVXyr — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 20, 2025

Welp, guess who just found out after he eff'd around?

That would be Rick, whose original 30-day lock has become a full suspension. At least with a lock, the individual knows it's not permanent, and often, they can still send private messages to others. A suspension is a whole new beast ...

And of course, he's still going with the idea that he triggered Musk and didn't actually break X's rules.

He's really not the brightest crayon in the box.

This was a quote tweet of Rick Wilson this morning.



So he apparently got suspended. pic.twitter.com/Qv2T5oT62s — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2025

He did indeed.

============================================================

Related:

Take the L! Mark Cuban Brings Knife to a GUNFIGHT with Gunther Eagleman Over DOGE and GUESS How That Went

Women's Rights CHAMP Harry Sisson's 1st Post After Being Exposed As a Total Creeper SLEAZE Goes SO Wrong

Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Are Legit

SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists

============================================================