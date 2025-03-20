'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE...
Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret

Rick Wilson Cries Like a Sniveling B-WORD on Lefty Utopia BlueSky After Getting Officially SUSPENDED on X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on March 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

As Twitchy readers know, Rick Wison was slapped with a 30-day lock on X for posting violent rhetoric. This is not the first time Wison has said or written something stupid, but it IS the first time we've seen anyone hold him accountable. You'd have thought openly talking about someone needing to put a bullet in Trump would have been bad enough, but oh no.

Being Rick, after his account was locked, he got all big and bad about 'triggering' Elon Musk and made a video. 

Yes, we're sure it was Musk being triggered, not Rick acting like a complete choad.

The Lincoln Project shared his video since, you know, he couldn't. 

Heh.

Welp, guess who just found out after he eff'd around?

That would be Rick, whose original 30-day lock has become a full suspension. At least with a lock, the individual knows it's not permanent, and often, they can still send private messages to others. A suspension is a whole new beast ... 

So from 30 days to a full suspension lol. Guess Elon didn't like my video from last night.

[image or embed]

— Rick Wilson (@therickwilson.bsky.social) March 20, 2025 at 9:32 AM

And of course, he's still going with the idea that he triggered Musk and didn't actually break X's rules.

He's really not the brightest crayon in the box.

'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART
Sam J.
He did indeed.

