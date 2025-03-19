Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country'

If there's one thing the left knows how to do very well, it is out-crazy each other in record time.

In less than 24 hours, Democrats have gone from cheering the falling stock price of Tesla to excusing the firebombing of Tesla dealerships to actively encouraging (with an obvious wink and a nod) fellow leftists to vandalize any Tesla car they see, no matter who the owner is.

At this rate, they are going to get someone to try to assassinate Elon Musk by the end of the month, if not sooner.

In fact, the left's favorite groomer with a Confederate flag cooler, Rick Wilson, may have incited exactly that earlier this morning.

Check out the tweet Wilson sent today. It's only four words and a link to his Substack article with a title using those same four words, but the message could not have been clearer.

He wants Musk dead.

🚨 NEW: Prominent left-winger Rick Wilson is now calling on his audience to "k*ll Tesla" to "save the country," with a photo of an on-fire Cybertruck.



"Elon has a weak spot. Attack."



FBI! pic.twitter.com/XhF101fE3x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 19, 2025

This writer has to use screenshots for all of Wilson's tweets because he has most of Twitchy's staff blocked (like the coward he is).

In this case, however, we had to use screenshots because Twitter removed Wilson's tweet for a violation of the rules against violent speech.

UPDATE: The post from Rick Wilson openly calling for domestic terrorism against Tesla has been removed for violating the rules of X https://t.co/rTPMTNsehl pic.twitter.com/0jDUOKZZFC — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) March 19, 2025

We're not sure why he wasn't suspended from his account, quite frankly.

But even though the tweet was deleted, Wilson didn't remove his Substack article. That is still up. Here is an excerpt:

Tesla is no longer just a car company; it’s a bank for fascists, a goose-stepping hedge fund bankrolling the political fever dreams of Elon Musk and his DOGE dreams of controlling the ruins of the American government as he becomes Earth’s first trillionaire and then the Emperor of Mars.



Musk’s power and wealth are inseparable from Tesla’s absurdly inflated stock price. If the Tesla bubble pops, so does Elon’s ability to keep throwing money around like a drunken Russian oligarch in a Macao casino.

We can't transcribe any more of the article because Wilson put it behind a paywall. In other words, he only wants people as crazy as he is (and you'd have to be crazy to subscribe to his Substack) to be able to read his open incitement to violence.

Wilson also tried this failed 'Tesla is a fascist bank' argument a couple of days ago. Twitter users buried him for it.

But make no mistake. Wilson was clearly calling for violence against Musk in his tirade against Tesla. There's a reason he chose a burning cybertruck as the headline image for his article. And a reason his subhead included the single-word sentence 'Attack.'

Something tells us that he needs a visit from Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and Pam Bondi. And not a friendly one.

Dear Madame Attorney General, is not the solicitation of violent action for the purpose of political action against a government employee or citizen an act of domestic terrorism? Is that not a felony?



Here is a person literally attacking a named person and a named business. pic.twitter.com/Zdl4C9dUe4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 19, 2025

Twitchy readers will recall that this is not the first time Wilson has openly called for political assassination. Remember when he said the only solution to Donald Trump was to 'put a bullet in him'?

We remember.

Well, considering that @TheRickWilson called for Trump to be assassinated, I think we all know what he means when he says “attack Tesla.” pic.twitter.com/4trtVJ5Yp4 https://t.co/hyKUFV5af8 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 19, 2025

Rick Wilson wanted to "put a bullet in Donald Trump." Now he wants to "kill Tesla"



He is an unhinged and deranged extremist. pic.twitter.com/IECLQTCw1H — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) March 19, 2025

We think the only solution for Rick Wilson is to put an orange jumpsuit on him.

The rest of his fellow groomers at The Lincoln Project can join him.

Fighting fascism by executing a wave of destruction to silence your ideological opposition through fear and intimidation, surely the tactic of true defenders of Democracy pic.twitter.com/jrh4lr2gmf — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 19, 2025

Kind of like how Stalin and Mao also called their ultraviolent, tyrannical regimes 'democracies.'

TERROR: Rick Wilson is explicitly calling on Americans to “Kill Tesla, Save The Country,” urging direct attacks against the company explaining Tesla is Elon's weak spot. He portrays Tesla as a “bank for fascists” and a “goose-stepping hedge fund” financing Musk’s ambition to… pic.twitter.com/5RDtal9ULH — @amuse (@amuse) March 19, 2025

Wilson has been playing defense on his account all afternoon, accusing 'MAGA' of not reading the entirety of his article.

With such an artfully crafted header, I’m pretty sure his fanbase didn’t read it either…



He knew exactly what was doing. pic.twitter.com/A4HWBbUD6m — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) March 19, 2025

Yeah, dummy. People didn't read it because you hid it behind a paywall.

But we read enough. Everyone knows EXACTLY what you were trying to say.

We also love how the left always claims that MAGA is 'triggered' after they put out an open call for domestic terrorism.

Rick Wilson is inciting violence here and he's doing it for attention. Also, his plan to starve Elon Musk of power and wealth is absurd and ignorant of reality.



Elon does not even need Tesla to exert influence if he so chooses. He owns half of SpaceX, which will soon be worth… pic.twitter.com/IZS4bqjOC2 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 19, 2025

This long tweet from Jordan Schactel ends with the following:

Attempting to destroy Tesla to "save the country" is a shameful form of domestic terrorism, and it will fail, because the Tesla founder's value comes from Elon himself, not from Tesla.

This is true. But this is also why we are certain that Wilson was not just calling for more vandalism and arson of Tesla vehicles and dealerships. He wants to target Musk personally. And he was not subtle about it.

Even Musk could see the obvious intent of what Wilson was saying.

What the hell? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2025

What a psycho https://t.co/gLtzTlfV0h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2025

Yes. Yes, he is.

The left has gone completely insane (though we admit that was not a long trip for Wilson).

And this will only get worse without some intervention. Where is the media calling for everyone to 'lower the temperature' like they did -- to REPUBLICANS -- after two people tried to assassinate Trump?

This call to violence is exactly what the headline leaves anyone to believe so there is no doubt that @fbi and @DOJNatSec should investigate @TheRickWilson further and if sufficient probable cause is found, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/04XlWcDUhh — Kevin Searight (@SearightKevin) March 19, 2025

We know that no Democrat politicians will speak out against these incitements to violence. They encourage and cheer them on.

But someone at the FBI or Justice Department had better step in soon or we're worried about what could happen not just to Musk (who has pretty good security protection), but also to anyone who supports him.

To quote Fred Thompson's character Admiral Josh Painter in the classic movie The Hunt for Red October, 'This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.'

Out of control is exactly what it is. Rick Wilson has more than 800,000 subscribers on his Substack and he just announced to them that it is open season on Tesla and Musk.

We are in for some scary times if this type of incitement is not nipped in the bud, and fast.



--- UPDATE ---



We noted above in this article that Wilson had not been locked out of his Twitter account for his violent language, but it appears that he has now.



Libs of TikTok posted the screenshot below of Wilson claiming on Bluesky that Twitter had suspended him for 30 days. We can't confirm that, but we do know that Wilson had not tweeted for about six hours as of the time of this update.

BREAKING: Rick Wilson says he has been locked out of his X account for 30 days after he incited violence and terrorism. https://t.co/2HmhhLPGNQ pic.twitter.com/b172SpiCPX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

Good. If this is true, he more than deserved it.



We're generally free-speech absolutists here, but that does not include direct calls for and incitements to violence, which Wilson's tweet and his Substack article clearly were.