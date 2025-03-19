Scott Jennings Clashes with Democrat CNN Panel Guests as They Excuse and Laugh...
Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Responds to Fiery Terrorist Attack on Las Vegas Tesla...
Scott Bessent Answers Recession Query by Telling ‘Journo’ He Can’t Guarantee She’ll Have...
VIP
Gender Studies Prof Says ‘White Empiricism’ Undermines Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep...
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts...
The New Yorker Asks If the Left Can Win Back Young Men
VIP
Walz and Newsom: Why Is Our Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Party Losing with Pro-Border...
City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE
Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth
Whoopi Goldberg Believes 'Any One of Us Could Find Ourselves Being Deported'
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught...
VIP
The Only 'Climate of Fear' at Columbia Is a Leftists Who Fear Finally...

EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000 American Employees to Lose Their Jobs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:04 AM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continued his fake ‘town hall’ tour in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Tuesday night. Walz, like all Democrats, suffers from Elon Derangement Syndrome (EDS). Walz took time during his event to make fun of Elon Musk by rooting for his Tesla stock to crash. Telsa employs roughly 70,000 workers in America. What about them, Tim?

Advertisement

Here’s his EDS. (WATCH)

He excels at getting worse.

While Walz is yucking it up in Wisconsin, conservative influencers are getting SWATed, Tesla drivers are getting doxxed and Tesla dealerships are getting firebombed. Thanks, Democrats!

Yes, all Dems are okay with it.

One commenter says Walz’s hope that Tesla’s stock will crash exposes his hypocrisy.

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Dems have to destroy Musk at all costs, which includes hoping the worst for the roughly 70,000 Americans Tesla employs.

We agree. Walz perfectly encapsulates what it is to be a Democrat at this moment - bitter, hateful, and openly rooting against America because of severe EDS. Keep this fool front and center. America needs a second look at Walz, so it'll never have to see him again.

Tags: ARSON DONALD TRUMP DRUNK ELON MUSK KAMALA HARRIS TERROR ATTACK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Clashes with Democrat CNN Panel Guests as They Excuse and Laugh Off Tesla Terror Attacks
Warren Squire
Attorney General Pam Bondi Responds to Fiery Terrorist Attack on Las Vegas Tesla Dealership
Warren Squire
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Scott Bessent Answers Recession Query by Telling ‘Journo’ He Can’t Guarantee She’ll Have a Job
Warren Squire
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts Video of Him Screaming
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement