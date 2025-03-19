EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000 American Employees to Lose Their Jobs

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continued his fake ‘town hall’ tour in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Tuesday night. Walz, like all Democrats, suffers from Elon Derangement Syndrome (EDS). Walz took time during his event to make fun of Elon Musk by rooting for his Tesla stock to crash. Telsa employs roughly 70,000 workers in America. What about them, Tim?

Advertisement

Here’s his EDS. (WATCH)

Deranged EDS-sufferer Tim Walz roots for Tesla stock to crash:



"They've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day. $225 and dropping!" pic.twitter.com/3kTvwgFOyN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

What a pathetic little man. — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) March 19, 2025

Every single day he becomes worse than I thought. It’s the only thing he’s good at. — MinnesotaUpNorth (@ChristineGR73) March 19, 2025

He excels at getting worse.

While Walz is yucking it up in Wisconsin, conservative influencers are getting SWATed, Tesla drivers are getting doxxed and Tesla dealerships are getting firebombed. Thanks, Democrats!

Meanwhile I was SWATed for simply having a platform on here, and dozens of Minnesota Tesla owners were doxxed today.



Great work for encouraging this, Tampon Tim. pic.twitter.com/w2GfsWSzrq — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 19, 2025

Unbelievable. Tim’s good with it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Yes, all Dems are okay with it.

One commenter says Walz’s hope that Tesla’s stock will crash exposes his hypocrisy.

Tim Walz wants 100% clean energy in Minnesota by 2040, but wants to take down the best selling EV to help that happen. Got it. — Jen 𝕏🗽 (@jenreneeX) March 19, 2025

The politics of personal destruction of Public Enemy #2 takes precedent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Dems have to destroy Musk at all costs, which includes hoping the worst for the roughly 70,000 Americans Tesla employs.

What a horrible person. He's rooting against the American people. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 19, 2025

Pretty gross to cheer for people to lose money. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 19, 2025

Yet, they’re cheering a lot worse than that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Democrats think it’s a good idea to send him on a tour around the country.



I agree. The more America sees of this buffoon, the better. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

We agree. Walz perfectly encapsulates what it is to be a Democrat at this moment - bitter, hateful, and openly rooting against America because of severe EDS. Keep this fool front and center. America needs a second look at Walz, so it'll never have to see him again.