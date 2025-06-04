While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took Into Custody

Because many congressional Democrats and local lefty politicians who run sanctuary cities and states have prioritized criminal illegals over law-abiding American citizens, ICE agents are often working while their faces are covered. The reason is that the Dems want them identified for purposes of death threats and harassment.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of course didn't point out the reason the agents have to be masked when he said this:

🚨Hakeem Jeffries promises that masked ICE agents will be identified:



"This is America. This is not the Soviet Union. We're not behind the Iron Curtain. This is not the 1930s. And every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will, of course, be… pic.twitter.com/fPN1hQesK9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2025

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons leveled these Democrats and a reporter who was pushing that narrative when he was asked about it earlier this week:

🚨 WATCH: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons returned to the press conference on Operation Patriot when a reporter asked why ICE agents wear masks:



"People are out there taking photos of the names and their faces and posting them online with death threats to their family." pic.twitter.com/V7XqX8IrES — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 2, 2025

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other Dems have basically said that ICE agents are terrorists because they're instilling fear in communities:

NEW: Boston's sanctuary mayor Michelle Wu:



"People are getting snatched off the street by secret police who are wearing masks, who can offer no justification for why certain people are being taken and then detained. People are terrified for their lives and for their neighbors."… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2025

What is in fact happening is that Biden and the Democrats have invited some terrorists into the U.S. and the ICE agents are taking them off the streets and deporting them.

Here's just one of the latest examples of the kinds of people the Democrats are trying to protect, all while slandering and smearing law enforcement officials:

BREAKING: ICE announced they’ve arrested a Tajikistan-born suspected Al Qaeda member who was previously released into the U.S. by the Biden administration in March 2023. ICE says the man arrived at the border near San Diego on 3/21/23, and was paroled into the U.S. despite being… pic.twitter.com/DpZRDR2Ppr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2025

Here's the full post from Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: ICE announced they’ve arrested a Tajikistan-born suspected Al Qaeda member who was previously released into the U.S. by the Biden administration in March 2023. ICE says the man arrived at the border near San Diego on 3/21/23, and was paroled into the U.S. despite being charged as an inadmissible alien. ICE found & arrested him in Philadelphia. ICE says Tajikistan authorities declared him a fugitive and suspected member of the terrorist organization last month, so it’s unlikely the Biden admin knew about his background. But it highlights the extreme national security concerns associated with the Biden admin’s open border policies to mass catch and release millions of foreign nationals who arrived at the border during their tenure. ICE statement: “Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland. Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people,” said ICE Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane. “I commend the dedicated men and women of ICE and the FBI for their tireless efforts and steadfast resolve in protecting this great nation.”

All while the Left thinks ICE is the problem.

This needs to happen all over the country — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 4, 2025

🚨🚨Biden and Harris released a member of *al Qaeda* into the interior.



I’d say this is a betrayal of their country, but after four years of the fallout of their open-borders policies, that doesn’t carry as much weight. https://t.co/XDeQDSL5Qz — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 4, 2025

Have we seen enough yet?

People need to be charged with treason!! https://t.co/PsUmXlDhjn — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) June 4, 2025

Can we arrest Alejandro Mayorkas already @AGPamBondi? https://t.co/fAHzDy2biT — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) June 4, 2025

The full scope of the damage the previous administration did to the country and its citizens has yet to be seen.