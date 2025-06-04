Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of...
We Thought No One Was Above the Law? NJ Mayor Baraka Sues DHS...
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and...
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See...
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCH...
Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill...
Ex Biden Spox Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Highlights Importance of Dismantling Disinformatio...
KJP Leaves the Democrat Party! Joy Reid Throws MSNBC Under The Bus!
Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unles...
Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaz...
Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's...

While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took Into Custody

Doug P. | 4:45 PM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Because many congressional Democrats and local lefty politicians who run sanctuary cities and states have prioritized criminal illegals over law-abiding American citizens, ICE agents are often working while their faces are covered. The reason is that the Dems want them identified for purposes of death threats and harassment.

Advertisement

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of course didn't point out the reason the agents have to be masked when he said this

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons leveled these Democrats and a reporter who was pushing that narrative when he was asked about it earlier this week:

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other Dems have basically said that ICE agents are terrorists because they're instilling fear in communities:

What is in fact happening is that Biden and the Democrats have invited some terrorists into the U.S. and the ICE agents are taking them off the streets and deporting them. 

Recommended

THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist
Doug P.
Advertisement

Here's just one of the latest examples of the kinds of people the Democrats are trying to protect, all while slandering and smearing law enforcement officials:

Here's the full post from Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: ICE announced they’ve arrested a Tajikistan-born suspected Al Qaeda member who was previously released into the U.S. by the Biden administration in March 2023. ICE says the man arrived at the border near San Diego on 3/21/23, and was paroled into the U.S. despite being charged as an inadmissible alien. ICE found & arrested him in Philadelphia. 

ICE says Tajikistan authorities declared him a fugitive and suspected member of the terrorist organization last month, so it’s unlikely the Biden admin knew about his background. But it highlights the extreme national security concerns associated with the Biden admin’s open border policies to mass catch and release millions of foreign nationals who arrived at the border during their tenure.  

ICE statement: 

“Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland. Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people,” said ICE Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane. “I commend the dedicated men and women of ICE and the FBI for their tireless efforts and steadfast resolve in protecting this great nation.”

Advertisement

All while the Left thinks ICE is the problem. 

Have we seen enough yet?

The full scope of the damage the previous administration did to the country and its citizens has yet to be seen.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist
Doug P.
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See This (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
Brett T.
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.
Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag
Brett T.
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Libraries
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist Doug P.
Advertisement