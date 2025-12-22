Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis Liable

Governor DeSantis has an idea to stop all of the out of control spending and student loans. Make the Universities take some responsibility for the out of control debt. If they had to be pony up some dollars, they'd stop allowing students to take these worthless degrees. Sounds like a great idea!

Advertisement

Make the universities liable for student loans.



Will see a change in behavior very quickly. https://t.co/IrDfOFc0tN — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 22, 2025

Yes!!!! These institutions have been turning a teenagers signature into cold hard cash for years without being held accountable at all! — Korma Queen (@QueenKorma) December 22, 2025

They'd start thinking twice about saddling teenagers with debt if they had to hold some culpability for the loan.

This is the only investment where you’d counsel someone you love to borrow 10x their net worth, make a single investment with it and then just hope 5 years from now it pays off.



It’s also the largest uninsured investment you’ll probably ever make.



Insurance solves this. And… — Wade Eyerly (@wadeeyerly) December 22, 2025

This is exactly why many parents have wised up and now are encouraging their kids to take dual enrollment in high school, attend state schools or trade schools.

Allow student loans to be discharged in bankruptcy and that will fix 80% of this.

Lenders would start evaluating degree/career track & credit worthiness. Lenders would enter guarantor deals with schools directly or schools would need to offer income based repayment.

Most… — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) December 22, 2025

If lenders knew their loans weren't super special loans people could never get rid of, they'd be more careful about who they gave them to.

Obama federalized the student loan industry & removed all of the common sense policies that the private lenders had implemented to determine how much money students in different degree programs were lent, with the sole intention of saddling an entire generation in perpetual debt. — Kentucky Statesman (@ky_statesman) December 22, 2025

He screwed that up just like he screw up health insurance.

Cancel the student loan program. Discharge the current loans and eliminate the loan program.



Schools can provide their own guarantees on loans if they want to. If a student wants to take advantage of the loan program, make them take a personal finance course first. — claywginn (@claywginn) December 22, 2025

💯 Students should demand refund for useless degrees! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) December 22, 2025

Or eliminate the federal government’s involvement in student loans. Who could imagine defaults on loans with no underwriting? The Congressional Budget Office said the federal takeover would save $68 billion. Instead, we expect nearly $500 billion in defaults. Turn it off! — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) December 22, 2025

Advertisement

Maybe the federal government should go back to doing what it was originally intended to do and stay out of college loans altogether.

It is fraud on a massive scale, but it is government-sanctioned and aligns with liberal-progressive values so it is not treated as such. https://t.co/OhPNrOdRAk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 22, 2025

Americans should stop pretending it's a good idea and wrap it up.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!