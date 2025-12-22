The Spiciest, Weirdest, and Funniest Hot Takes From TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025
Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis Liable

justmindy
justmindy | 1:15 PM on December 22, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Governor DeSantis has an idea to stop all of the out of control spending and student loans. Make the Universities take some responsibility for the out of control debt. If they had to be pony up some dollars, they'd stop allowing students to take these worthless degrees. Sounds like a great idea!

They'd start thinking twice about saddling teenagers with debt if they had to hold some culpability for the loan.

This is exactly why many parents have wised up and now are encouraging their kids to take dual enrollment in high school, attend state schools or trade schools. 

If lenders knew their loans weren't super special loans people could never get rid of, they'd be more careful about who they gave them to. 

He screwed that up just like he screw up health insurance. 

Maybe the federal government should go back to doing what it was originally intended to do and stay out of college loans altogether. 

Americans should stop pretending it's a good idea and wrap it up. 

